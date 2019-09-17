Union fights Uber Eats driver dismissal

Gig economy workers stand to receive more rights depending on the outcome of a Fair Work Commission appeal led by a major union.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) is appealing a Fair Work Commission ruling made in favour of food delivery app Uber Eats.

The Union has vowed to appeal a ruling that upheld the firing of Adelaide-based delivery driver Amita Gupta, who was blocked from using the app in January for being 10 minutes late with an order.

Ms Gupta, who worked as many as 96 hours in a week for only $300, was informed of her termination via text without a right to appeal.

The Fair Work Commission then rejected Ms Gupta’s claims of unfair dismissal on the grounds she was an independent contractor and not an employee of Uber Eats, and thus unprotected from unfair dismissals.

“There was never an obligation upon Ms Gupta to elect to provide any delivery service, even when the Partner App was activated, which of itself was also optional,” Commissioner Peter Hampton said in his judgment.

But the Transport Workers Union disagrees with the Fair Work Commission’s ruling.

The Union said food delivery services like Uber Eats and rivals Foodora and Deliveroo treat their delivery drivers as contractors rather than employees specifically to avoid paying benefits, and they are taking on this case in a bid to establish rights for gig economy workers.

“These drivers have chosen to take a stand, demand their rights and take on Uber,” TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said in a statement.

“We believe the Fair Work Commission’s decision to refuse their case for unfair sacking was wrong and we believe there are strong grounds to appeal it.

“Foodora quit its Australian operations in August 2018 and has since agreed to pay out $2.27 million to underpaid delivery riders.

Deliveroo, meanwhile, is being pursued in court for the alleged underpayment of Canberra delivery driver Jeremy Rhind.

The TWU urged the Australian government to intervene and regulate the gig economy, with minimum rates, sick leave, workers’ compensation, collective bargaining and unfair dismissal laws guaranteed.

– With AAP