There is concern about a decision to award a dangerous mobile blackspot in one of the country’s most remote areas to Optus.

The Archer River Roadhouse, in the middle of far-north Queensland’s Cape York, does not have mobile reception and an often unreliable landline service, which can leave the business cut off from the world for weeks at a time.

Owner Brad Allan was considering installing his own mobile phone tower — at a cost of about $30,000 — until the area was selected in the fourth round of the Federal Government’s $380-million Mobile Black Spot Program.

But Mr Allan said the relief had been short-lived, with the news that Optus had been awarded the contract to install a satellite small cell service on the roof of his roadhouse.

The Telstra network covers the bulk of Cape York and the Torres Strait — other networks are almost non-existent.

“To go and put Optus services in the middle of a Telstra-dominated area, it’s just ludicrous,” Mr Allan said.

“We’re all Telstra customers up here. We might as well have nothing because we haven’t got anything now.

What is everyone going to do? Buy an Optus handset so they can travel through here?



Optus has also been given the contract to install a satellite small cell service at the equally remote Musgrave Station, in Cape York.