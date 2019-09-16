News National Frogs blocking dam construction: Deputy PM
Updated:

Frogs blocking dam construction: Deputy PM

Michael McCormack. Photo: AAP
Daniel McCulloch
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister has come out swinging against environmental impact studies getting in the way of building dams and major projects.

“You’ll always get some environmentalist who will find a frog or something to roadblock a dam,” Michael McCormack told ABC Radio on Monday.

State and federal National Party politicians are ramping up calls to fast-track the planning process for dam construction, as parts of regional NSW rapidly run out of water due to the ongoing drought.

Mr McCormack wants to build more than a dozen new dams across Australia.

He believes it is time to be “more sensible, more practical” about environmental studies.

“You have to do some environmental impact studies, of course you do; but let’s be reasonable about this,” Mr McCormack said.

“The nation needs water infrastructure, people need drinking water, irrigators need to grow food and fibre.”

The Morrison government is spending $100 million to establish a National Water Grid Authority to oversee the construction of new dams.

-AAP

Trending Now

doctors in surgery
Most surgeries leave organs stuck together: New gel might prevent this
rise of neo-banks
The ‘neo-banks’ set to shake up Australia’s banking scene
Federal Reserve
Reserve Bank reluctant to cut rates into negative territory
Gladys Liu $105,000 donation
Gladys Liu declines to explain her part in mysterious $105,000 donation
Labor flags complete overhaul of climate policy
The Abqaiq oil processing plant was hit in the attacks.
Iran denies responsibility for oil field attacks tipped to push energy prices up