News National Australia-wide plan to ban mobile phones in schools divides educators
Updated:

Australia-wide plan to ban mobile phones in schools divides educators

Mobile phones in schools
Mobile phones could be banned in classrooms around Australia. Photo: Getty
Samantha Dick Samantha Dick Reporter
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Why Donald Trump wants ‘bonehead’ central bankers to introduce negative rates
Michael Pascoe
Australia’s China boom is busting – and it’s not because of iron ore
Inifiniti car
Another car manufacturer quits Australia’s saturated market in defeat
NRL: Roosters throw down challenge with Bunny stomp
Basketball: Boomers double-overtime loss send them to bronze match
Banksy graffitied an old circus truck. Now it could be worth $2 million