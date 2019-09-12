Liu, Frydenberg cases heading to court

A challenge against the election of embattled Liberal MP Gladys Liu and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will go to the High Court next week.

Ms Liu and Mr Frydenberg, who hold federal seats in Victoria, are being challenged in the Court of Disputed Returns over alleged illegal conduct.

The Liberals authorised controversial signs displayed at Kooyong and Chisholm polling booths on election day this year.

They were in the Australian Electoral Commission’s official colours of purple and white, they had no Liberal branding, did not refer to the Liberal candidates or policies, and they were in Chinese.

The translation of the words was: “The right way to vote: On the green ballot paper fill in 1 next to the candidate of Liberal Party and fill in the numbers from smallest to largest in the rest of the boxes”.

On election day, the AEC said it would not take action because the signs were authorised by the party, and there were no rules around colour schemes.

The court is expected on Wednesday to make directions for how the case will progress to a final hearing.

“We are asking the court to bring the case on as quickly as possible and to provide some much-needed certainty regarding what is or is not legally acceptable conduct by parties and candidates at elections,” Oliver Yates, one of the former candidates taking the matter to court, said.

The second person taking the matter to court is retired social worker and climate campaigner Leslie Hall.

