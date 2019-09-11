Gladys Liu lying low after disastrous Andrew Bolt interview

Liberal MP Gladys Liu is resisting calls to make a statement to Parliament after a train-wreck interview in which she claimed she “cannot recall” multiple claims of links to China’s foreign influence operations.

Any refusal to deliver a formal statement to the House of Representatives, where she faces serious penalties for misleading Parliament, is likely to increase the pressure on Ms Liu to explain herself.

Ms Liu’s office confirmed to The New Daily this morning she will not make a statement to Parliament and is now referring all queries to the Prime Minister’s own media team, which is highly unusual.

The Hong Kong-born MP also repeatedly declined to describe Chinese President Xi Jinping as “a dictator”, insisting her first loyalty was to Australia.

Labor Senate leader Penny Wong said Prime Minister Scott Morrison was now facing his own “Sam Dastyari test’’, referring to the Labor MP who was forced to quit Parliament over his links to Chinese donors.

“(Scott Morrison) needs to come to the Parliament, make a statement and assure the Australian Parliament and, through them, the Australian people, that Gladys Liu is a fit and proper person in the Australian Parliament,” Senator Wong said.

“I would make this point: I can recall the Liberal Party making Sam Dastyari a test for the Labor leadership, well, this is Scott Morrison’s test.”

Mr Dastyari was forced to quit politics in 2017 over his links to Chinese donors.

During the interview on Sky News, Ms Liu was asked about her involvement with the China Overseas Guangdong Exchange Association, in Guangdong and Shandong.

“I can tell you that I cannot recall if, as is reported, that from 2003-2015 – 12 years long – that if I can’t recall, I can’t be an active member of that council, can I,” she said.

The rookie MP was elected for the first time at the 2019 election in the Victorian seat of Chisholm in a close-run race against Labor’s Jennifer Yang

Asked how she could not recall an involvement that appeared to extend more than a decade, she suggested her name may have been added without her knowledge.

“Well, I can tell you that I have never been a member of this council and, yeah, it can happen. They can put your name there without your knowledge,” she said.

Ten years ago, Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon as forced to quit as defence minister after a storm of controversy over his links to Chinese businesswoman Helen Liu.

While the final blow came as a result of revelations his office had been used for a meeting between a US health insurer, his brother Mark, who heads the health fund NIB and the government, the initial controversy centred around his links with China. Mr Fitzgibbon admitted to failing to declare gifts and trips to China provided by Ms Liu.

Mr Fitzgibbon said that Ms Liu must now make a statement to parliament to reassure Australians that she is loyal to Australia.

“She made the situation worse last night in what was a train wreck of an interview in which her loyalties, at the very best, seem somewhat confused,” he said.

“It’s now incumbent upon her to make a statement to the parliament reassuring Australians, particularly in her electorate, that she is a fit and proper person to sit in the House of Representatives.”

Ms Liu’s appearance on Sky was in response to an ABC news report that revealed her name has been linked to China’s United Front Work Department which President Xi Jinping has called one of the Chinese Communist Party’s “three magic weapons”.

During the Sky interview, it was pointed out that Ms Liu is also an honorary President of the Australian Jiangmen General Commerce Association, which he noted “has backed China’s theft of the South China Sea.”

Asked whether she agreed with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague that China’s actions were “unlawful” Ms Liu said it was a question for the others.

“This is a matter for the Foreign Minister. I definitely put – I would put Australia’s interests first, and that’s exactly what I have been doing. I look after my electorate of Chisholm and I work with the government to put interests of Australians first,” she said.

Ms Liu denied reports that the Victorian Liberal Party was forced to return more than $300,000 from fundraising auctions with prizes of a dinner with Malcolm Turnbull because of security concern over the successful bidders that she had brought to the event.

“I remember that dinner. That was not long after the former prime minister got the position and, yes, I was in the room and I had quite a number of guests there. However, there was no such thing of $300,000 being returned because of a dinner that didn’t happen. That is completely false,” she said.

“No. It was all false. It was – it was, like, made up. I don’t know how people made it up and it. It got reported and people believed it. There was no such thing, no.”

Asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has imprisoned Christians and Uighurs in re-education camps, was “a dictator” she said she was more focused on her electorate.

“Well, honestly, I have been focusing on serving the seat of Chisholm and that’s exactly what I have done since the the election. I only had one day off in the last 3.5 months,” she said.

After several more attempts to ask her whether the President was a dictator, she said it was not a word she would use.

“I do have an opinion, but I’m not going to use the word ‘dictator’. He is in their system an elected chairman or president, they call it, for China,” she said.

“Gladys Liu, are you, in effect, a spokesman for the Chinese Communist Regime in Australia,” Mr Bolt then asked.

“The simple answer is no,” she replied.