Firefighters still face days of battling fires raging in Queensland and New South Wales in one of the most ferocious starts to the fire season on record.

More than 110 fires were still burning across the two states, with Applethorpe, Stanthorpe and the Gold Coast hinterland the worst-affected areas in Queensland, with two uncontained blazes around Bees Nest in Armidale and at Drake, east of Tenterfield, in NSW.

More than 20 homes and structures have been destroyed in Queensland since Thursday, while the fires in NSW have claimed one house and damaged four others as well as three facilities, including two car yards.

While temperatures dropped in Queensland on Sunday, firefighters’ efforts were hampered by wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour across southern Queensland and parts of northern NSW.

Queensland

Firefighters in Queensland are battling 57 fires across the state, in one of the most devastating starts to the fire season.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services predictive services inspector Andrew Sturgess said the fire-danger weather had never been as severe so early in the spring.

He noted about 40 houses have been lost in the 130 years that records have been kept, compared with the more than 20 structures – including 15 houses – that have been destroyed since Thursday.

And that number was expected to rise as 57 fires burned along the east coast, from far north Queensland to the Gold Coast hinterland.

“So this is an omen, if you will, a warning of the fire season that we are likely to see in south-eastern parts of the state where most of the population is,” Mr Sturgess said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the fires claimed a precious slice of Queensland’s history in the Gold Coast hinterland, the historic Binna Burra Lodge.

“Unfortunately overnight the Binna Burra Lodge, which has been part of the tourism landscape since 1933, has succumbed to devastation by the fires,” acting Premier Jackie Trad said on Sunday.

“We are concerned with several areas, including Central Queensland, but we have firefighters working throughout today and throughout the night.”

During the afternoon, weather conditions were also bringing extremely high fire dangers to the north of the state.

As well as the Binna Burra fire, two other blazes near the border towns of Applethorpe and Stanthorpe, about 200 kilometres south-west of Brisbane, were of concern to authorities.

Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen warned it was still too dangerous for many people to return to their homes because they risked being trapped by falling trees and other hazards.

That fire has already destroyed 11 homes they know about.

“The reality is we should expect significant structural loss [and] that has already occurred, and potentially much more loss,” Mr Christensen said.

Water bombing is helping the firefighting efforts at the fire near Binna Burra.

At Stanthorpe, people are bracing for another long day and night.

Many Stanthorpe and Applethorpe residents were evacuated from the path of the fast-moving bushfire there on Friday, and people in Applethorpe evacuated again on Saturday.

QFES assistant commissioner Megan Stiffler has told them they would not have the fire under control before Monday.

Trees and powerlines are down so it remains too dangerous for people to return home until authorities say it is safe.

New South Wales

Firefighters are battling 62 fires in NSW, where strong winds created challenging conditions for crews.

Strong and damaging winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour fanned fires, with areas of high fire danger declared in the state’s far north coast, north coast and New England regions.

Armidale, Clarence Valley, Glen Innes, Inverell, Tenterfield, Uralla and Walcha local government areas were declared natural disaster zones, allowing residents to access state and federal financial support.

“Those winds are still firing up the fire danger,” a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said on Sunday.

Firefighting efforts on Sunday were focused on two out-of-control blazes at Bees Nest in Armidale and Long Gully Road in Drake, east of Tenterfield, in the north of the state, which were both at watch-and-act alert level.

The Bees Nest blaze, which is burning on multiple fronts, burned more than 56,000 hectares – twice the size of the Sydney city council area – while the Drake fire had burned more than 22,000 hectares by Sunday.

Residents near both fires have been advised to enact their bushfire survival plans.

A third out-of-control blaze at Shark Creek on the NSW north coast, which burned through 2300 hectares, was raised to watch-and-act alert level about 11am on Sunday.

Several homes have been lost or damaged by fires in the state since Friday with RFS building impact assessment teams on Sunday planning to visit areas they haven’t been able to reach because of fire activity.

Meanwhile, at a blaze near Tenterfield, a 66-year-old volunteer firefighter was treated in hospital after his hands, arm, legs, back, face and airways were burned while he and a colleague fought a fire at Mount Mackenzie Road, south of the town.

He was in a critical but stable condition at Royal Brisbane Hospital on Sunday evening.

-with AAP