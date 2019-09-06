Coalition takes drug testing for welfare recipients back to parliament

The federal government will again try to convince parliament to pass laws allowing drug testing of welfare recipients.

Labor is not ruling out supporting the federal government’s resurrected plans to drug test welfare recipients, but the opposition insists it doesn’t want to “demonise” the vulnerable.

The government wants to test Newstart and Youth Allowance recipients for illicit substances, quarantining payments for those who test positive, and replacing their obligation to find work with drug counselling sessions.

The coalition has rejigged the twice-rejected 2017 proposal and will reintroduce draft laws when parliament returns next week.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said people on welfare who took drugs were denying themselves the opportunity to get a job.

“That’s why the Morrison government is trialling reforms to the welfare system to ensure that we can identify and encourage people with substance abuse issues to get treatment, rehabilitate and make them job-ready,” she said on Friday.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said the opposition supported anything that would get people off drugs.

“We will look at the legislation but we want to know this works and we are mindful of the advice of experts around this,” he told Nine’s Today show.

“We have to be careful whatever measures we put in place don’t demonise the most vulnerable.”

A previous bill stalled twice in the Senate, due to concerns about its unfairness. It lapsed at the end of the last parliament.

If passed, a two-year drug testing trial will be rolled out in three locations – Logan in Queensland, Canterbury-Bankstown in NSW and Mandurah in WA.

About 5000 new recipients of Newstart Allowance and Youth Allowance will be tested for ice, ecstasy, marijuana, cocaine and heroin.

Anyone who tests positive will be placed on cashless welfare cards for the duration of the trial.

A second drug test will be scheduled within 25 working days of a positive result.

After a second positive test, the job seeker will be referred to a doctor to discuss treatment options.

The job seeker may be required to undergo drug treatment as part of their job plan.

A $10 million treatment fund will boost drug treatment services in trial sites.

Senator Ruston said taxpayers expected welfare recipients to spend money on feeding and schooling their children and paying bills, rather than on drugs.

“This measure is not about punishing people, it is about identifying people who need our help,” she said.

Research has shown the unemployed are greater than three times more likely to use amphetamines, and one-and-a-half times more likely to use cannabis than the employed.

– AAP