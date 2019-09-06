The Chinese billionaire accused of dropping off an Aldi bag stuffed with $100,000 at the ALP’s New South Wales headquarters has declared the allegation is “ridiculous”.

While Huang Xiangmo maintains he is not the source of the mysterious political donation, he declined to discuss whether or not he did take possession of the bag at a fundraiser to help former Labor MP Ernest Wong.

Mr Huang has steadfastly refused to cooperate or give evidence to the Independent Commission Against Corruption hearing, blaming the “ridiculous” obsession with the Aldi bag and his visa ban, which prohibits him from returning to the country.

“I am not the source of the alleged donation. I do not know any of the alleged donors of the sum or any of the ‘straw donors’ as referred to in recent reports, nor have I had any contact with them,” he said in a statement.

Mr Huang left open the door to potentially giving evidence via a video link from his new home of Hong Kong. But he pointed out he could not travel to Australia even if he wished to because of the cancellation of his visa.

“As a leader of the overseas Chinese community, I’m frequently invited to a variety of activities, including that fundraising dinner in question. The organisers invited me not only out of respect but so we can all lend weight to the event and appeal to others to attend,” Mr Huang said.

“Once again, any donations I’ve made including donations to charity have been declared in accordance with the Australian laws and regulations, openly and honestly.”

The billionaire also addressed the suicide of a witness Quanbao “Leo” Liao, who is accused of being involved in the scheme.

Mr Huang said he was “shocked and saddened to learn of the tragedy”.

Thursday was another day of drama at the ICAC hearing, including suspended ALP boss Kaila Murnain crying in the witness box as she admitted not being truthful in her first, secret interview with ICAC.

