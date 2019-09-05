Queensland braced for extreme fire conditions

Extreme fire conditions are expected in parts of southeast Queensland on Friday as 15 significant fires continue to burn across the state.

Authorities are nervous about what could unfold on Friday when the southeast is expected to experience the peak of unseasonally hot conditions.

With soil moisture low after a prolonged period of dry weather, authorities say people should not underestimate the danger.

On Thursday morning, 15 significant fires were still burning across the state, including three that caused headaches on Wednesday around the Gold Coast and Scenic Rim areas.

Fire crews are keeping a close watch on those blazes after inland residents were warned on Wednesday to get ready to leave homes near the Sarabah blaze, south of Canungra, and further inland near the Frazerview fire.

The fire danger rating across the entire state is high or very high on Thursday.

That will increase on Friday to extreme for the Maranoa and Warrego district, and the Darling Downs and Granite belt area, inland from the coast.

Severe fire conditions are also expected on Friday in the Central Highlands and Coalfields district, the Wide Bay and Burnett district, and the Southeast coast, taking in Brisbane, and the Gold and Sunshine coasts and their hinterlands.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services assistant commissioner John Bolger pleaded with people to prepare.

“We’ve certainly moved into spring with a bit of a hit,” he told the Nine network.

“Everything is looking, unfortunately, like a very busy day for our fire fighters.”

He said Thursday’s focus was on the Gold Coast, and the Scenic Rim areas. He said people in affected areas should spend the day preparing.

“(We) will do everything we possibly can to help people in those communities. There will be times though that we’ll be stretched and can’t guarantee that a fire truck will be at the door. Please be safe.”

Brisbane is expected to hit 32C on Thursday, the Gold Coast 28C, the Sunshine Coast 29C, and Beaudesert, not far from Canungra, 34C.

On Friday Brisbane is headed for 34C, the Gold Coast 30C, the Sunshine Coast 31C, and Beaudesert 35C.

None of the 15 significant fires burning statewide on Friday morning are threatening communities.

-AAP