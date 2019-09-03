NSW hit-run suspect stopped at Qld airport

A 52-year-old suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in northern NSW has been caught trying to leave the country.

The man was arrested at Brisbane Airport about 2am on Tuesday while he was preparing to board a flight to Hong Kong.

He has been taken into custody over his suspected involvement in the crash that killed a motorcyclist after a car failed to stop near Tweed Heads on Monday.

He will face a hearing at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday to extradite him back to NSW.

Once in NSW he is expected to be charged with at least seven offences including dangerous driving occasioning death, and will appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court either late on Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

The male rider died at the scene after he, another male motorcyclist and the hatchback collided at the Riverside Drive and Tweed Valley Way intersection in Tumbulgum about 3.20pm.

The other motorcyclist has minor injuries.

The car driver’s failure to stop sparked a search for a bright blue hatchback with Queensland registration plates and damage at the front.

Police believe the car, which has the Queensland registration 170-ZCP, may be in northern NSW or southeast Queensland.

-AAP