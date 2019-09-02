Sue Hickey believes Tasmanian parliamentary speakers — like herself — deserve to earn more than their $190,000 annual salary.

The Clark MP, who has made headlines speaking out on social issues including homelessness, has made a submission to the Tasmanian Industrial Commission to argue her case. Ms Hickey said Tasmania’s Speaker and Legislative Council President were the worst paid presiding officers in the country, and argued the salary should be boosted to ensure the best talent was attracted to the role. She acknowledged it was not a popular position. “I recognise that most of our public servants believe they’re underpaid and a lot of people would like to see Newstart increased, and we do look like we’ve got significantly larger salaries,” she said. But I can tell you we’re working very, very long hours, seven days a week, and sometimes putting ourselves at great risk.

“I would just like to see it commensurate with our peers on the mainland.” Legislative Council President and Labor MP Craig Farrell also earns $190,000 a year, but he said he was comfortable with his pay. “I think after listening to some of the stories I’ve listened to this weekend [at the Labor conference] about public servants battling, people having to take two jobs, I don’t think I’ll be standing up saying, ‘please give me more money’,” Mr Farrell said. In the ACT, which has a smaller population than Tasmania, Speaker Joy Burch earns more than $260,000 a year. Northern Territory Speaker Kezia Purick earns almost $270,000 to preside over a 25-member Legislative Assembly. Arguing for a pay rise ‘impossible’: O’Connor Greens leader Cassy O’Connor pointed out that Tasmanian politicians received a two per cent pay rise every year. Members of Parliament get paid very well and we have the honour and responsibility of representing our constituents,” Ms O’Connor said.



“Arguing for a pay rise for Members of Parliament I think is impossible.”

A State Government spokeswoman said: “All parliamentarian salaries and allowances, including that of the speaker, are set under the Parliament Salaries Act with annual increments determined by the Tasmanian Industrial Commission (TIC).

“While the TIC is conducting a detailed review of 2019-20 parliamentarian salaries, the government expects any pay increase to be consistent with the public sector and broader community.”

A year-long and bitter dispute between the Government and public sector workers saw the latter group offered a wage increase worth about 2.35 per cent.

All members of Tasmanian Parliament earn a base salary of $140,185 as well as an electoral allowance and extra loading for different roles.

Premier Will Hodgman takes home about $300,000 a year, Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff about $255,000, while ministers and Opposition leader Rebecca White almost $240,000.