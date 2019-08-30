How the Liberals’ top cash-raiser stared down Kerry Packer and his gun

Liberal Party bomb-thrower Bill Heffernan is 76 and long retired from politics, but there’s not much he doesn’t know about Sydney’s crooks, wheelers and dealers – and political donations.

He even knows about the semi-automatic pistol the late Kerry Packer kept in his office, but we will get to that shortly.

Once upon a time, he was also highly successful New South Wales Liberal Party bagman, a term he would not approve of because he did not accept cash.

There’s no rulebook for political fundraising – but if there were one Heffernan should write it.

“I used to do it by just rocking up and saying, ‘Listen, mate, have you got any spare change?’ ” he told The New Daily.

It was through this method Heffernan raked in millions for the Liberal Party, with some of Australia’s richest men. His rules of engagement were simple.

“Every bastard knew, don’t try anything with me because the first thing people have got to understand in public life, the most important qualification, is not having a price,” he said.

“If you can’t be bought, then it’s OK. I had two or three people, very well-to-do people, that I just wouldn’t do business with. And they knew that. They knew that it didn’t work.” That’s where Packer and the Labor Party come in. “I struck people who thought they could buy their way through, including Kerry Packer,” Heffernan said. “I’ll tell you one story on him. “I went to see him to get a donation and he was in Park Street, or wherever his office was. “I went into his office and there he is, sitting there, behind a desk, with a gun on his desk.”

At this point in the story Heffernan stops to laugh at the happy memory of Packer with his gun on his desk. The Junee farmer likes pistols himself. “Anyway, he says, ‘Son, this is not a good time to be asking the Packers for a donation’.” “Why is that, Mr Packer?,” Heffernan asked. “We didn’t win the bloody tender for the Sydney casino,” Packer replied.

Heffernan pointed out the Packers were the underbidders.

“And he said, ‘Son, that shouldn’t matter’.”

Heffernan explained the Liberal Party couldn’t be bought – or at least, he couldn’t be.

“I said, ‘We don’t work like that’.”

Packer said: “It wouldn’t have mattered with the other crowd”, referring to the Labor Party.

“And that’s the way it’s been for bloody years!”