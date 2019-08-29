Protesters have flocked to Melbourne Airport on Thursday night to stop a Tamil asylum seeker family from being deported.

Advocacy group Home to Bilo posted on social media about their fears of an imminent departure and urged people to go to the airport immediately to support the family.

Refugee footballer Hakeem al-Araibi, who was arrested in Thailand in November and feared being deported to Bahrain before being freed in February, joined has called Prime Minister Scott Morrison to intervene in the matter to save Priya, Nades and the girls.

Al-Araibi was later granted Australian citizenship.

The Home to Bilo group added: “We have also just learned that while Priya, Nades are in the air to Darwin, an injunction has been obtained to halt their removal from Australia.”

Nades, Priya and their two young children had been living at Biloela in Central Queensland before being placed in an immigration detention in Melbourne in March 2018 when Priya’s bridging visa expired.

Simone Cameron, a former resident of Biloela, taught the family English and fears for their safety.

“I get a video call and their whole unit is surrounded by about 20 guards and Priya was just sitting in a chair,” Ms Cameron said.

“I just knew. I couldn’t tell because there was so much noise, but they were there and they were bring deported tonight.”

#BREAKING: Hakeem al-Araibi has called Scott Morrison (ScoMo) to save Priya, Nades and the girls, just as he saved Hakeem when he was facing deportation from Thailand. We have also just learned that while Priya, Nades are in the air to Darwin, an injunction has been obtained to halt their removal from Australia. Posted by Bring Priya, Nades and their girls home to Biloela on Thursday, August 29, 2019

Fearing Ms Cameron said the family had been separated and put into vans.

The Bring Priya, Nades and their girls home to Biloela Facebook page urged peaceful action.

“The Morrison Government is trying to deport these Australian-born kids and their loving Mum and Dad right now. Four year old Kopika and two year old Tharunicaa have just been forced onto a charter plane with Dad, Nades. Their Mum Priya is currently being held in a van on the tarmac. MELBOURNE FRIENDS – THIS FAMILY NEED PEACEFUL ACTION!”

Family fear persecution in Sri Lanka

The family have been fighting the deportation case on the basis they have a fear of persecution if they return to Sri Lanka because of past family links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam.

That was rejected by authorities and the Federal Court dismissed the assertion their case had not been given adequate consideration.

In May this year, the High Court dismissed the family’s application to have their cased reviewed.

Emergency: deportation attempt- supporters please go to Melbourne Airport and support this family with peaceful action now. Please share. pic.twitter.com/YTG8Agxxur — HometoBilo (@HometoBilo) August 29, 2019

Nades and Priya arrived in Australia separately by boat in 2012 and 2013 and had been living and working in Biloela for around three years.

They married and had two daughters in Australia — four-year-old Kopika and two-year-old Tharunicaa.

Biloela residents have rallied around the family, campaigning for their return to the community.

