News National Attorney-General releases religious freedom laws
Updated:

Attorney-General releases religious freedom laws

Christian Porter has released an "exposure draft" of the religious discrimination legislation. Photo: Getty
Daniel McCulloch
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Attorney-General Christian Porter has released draft laws aimed at protecting people of faith from discrimination.

Mr Porter released an “exposure draft” of the religious discrimination legislation during a speech at The Great Synagogue in Sydney on Thursday.

The laws are designed to protect people from being discriminated against, but will not give them a licence to discriminate against others.

It will be similar to other existing anti-discrimination laws, such as those covering age, race and disability.

Mr Porter said properly understanding the role faith played for many Australians was the critical starting point for legislation dealing with religious expression.

“We should take great effort not to underestimate how important religion is to individual Australian lives,” he told religious leaders in Sydney.

“It should not be underestimated how important religion is to the composition and life of the Australian nation.”

Some faith-based groups boycotted the speech after claiming they were blindsided by the release of the draft legislation.

The laws could be passed by the end of the year, but they will not deal with how schools deal with gay staff and students.

The Australian Law Reform Commission is separately looking at religious exemptions to discrimination laws, with a report due early next year.

It wants to protect the right of religious institutions to conduct their affairs in a way consistent with their religious ethos.

Labor says it will support modest changes to anti-discrimination laws to protect people of faith, but not broad-ranging reforms.

-AAP

Trending Now

Marcello Fonte Dogman
Dragged Across Concrete and Dogman: Two crime movies duelling for your dollar
The science behind diet trends like mono, charcoal detox, Noom and Fast800
‘The voice of the people‘: Listeners stand by Alan Jones as more advertisers desert 2GB
Virgin plane
Virgin at a ‘tipping point’ as it posts seventh annual loss in a row
‘We are paying more for less’: How the slow and expensive NBN is failing the nation
An empty plate next to an approved mortgage form.
Food relief agencies ‘nervous’ as more Australians unable to pay for meals