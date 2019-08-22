News National Qantas profit drops on rising fuel costs, falling dollar
Updated:

Qantas profit drops on rising fuel costs, falling dollar

qantas planes
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has blamed rising fuel costs for much of the fall in profit. Photo: Getty
Michael Janda
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email Comment

Qantas has reported a moderate fall in profits, with the airline blaming a rise in fuel costs for much of the 6.5 per cent slide in net earnings.

The airline posted a statutory net profit of $891 million, down from $953 million last year.

Its preferred measure of underlying profit before tax was down even more sharply, dropping 17 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Qantas said it had earned record revenue over the last financial year, but a $614 million increase in fuel costs from rising oil prices and a further $154 million hit from the lower Australian dollar on non-fuel foreign expenditures.

“Even with the headwinds like fuel costs and foreign exchange, we remain one of the best performing airline groups in the world,” said the airline’s chief executive Alan Joyce.

“Looking ahead, the overall market remains mixed. Domestically, we’re seeing weakness in the price sensitive leisure market but premium leisure demand is steady.

“Overall demand from our corporate customers is flat, with continued strength in the resources sector offsetting weaker demand from other industries, like financial services and telecommunications.”

Qantas is feeling confident enough about the outlook to pay shareholders a fully-franked final dividend of 13 cents per share and to buy back as many as 79.7 million of the company’s shares.

More to come.

-ABC

Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Australia to help in straits of hormuz conflict
All the way with Trump’s USA … this time into the Strait of Hormuz
Virtual reality: Talking to yourself in disguise can solve life’s little problems
There were calls for champagne as George Pell's appeal was quashed.
One man could save convicted child sex offender George Pell from a life behind bars
too many international students
Why Australia has become too dependent on international students
Super theft.
New laws will only end 16.6 per cent of total superannuation underpayments
‘Retail apocalypse’: Bricks-and-mortar stores are disappearing. Here’s what they must do to survive