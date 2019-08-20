News National Federal cabinet to consider religious freedoms

Attorney General Christian Porter is expected to present a draft plan to support religious freedom.
Religious groups could be protected from state anti-discrimination laws under a legislative proposal crafted by the federal Attorney-General.

Christian Porter is expected to present a draft plan to support religious freedom to Scott Morrison’s cabinet on Tuesday, The Australian reports.

Under consideration is a proposal for a federal law to protect religious groups from “vexatious” cases pursued under state laws and a separate ban on discrimination on the basis of faith in the housing, employment and services sectors.

The final draft bill should mirror “other anti-discrimination acts such as those already covering race, sex and aged discrimination”, Mr Porter told The Australian.

“We remain committed to delivering on that promise and we are close to settling a draft bill for public consultation.”

