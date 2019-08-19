Honeymoon over as coalition’s lead slips in latest poll

The Coalition’s post-election honeymoon period appears to have ended as the party’s lead over Labor slips amid economic and climate change concerns, the latest Newspoll shows.

The Coalition is still ruling with a 51-49 per cent two-party preferred lead over Labor, as shown by a Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper on Monday.

But the latest survey results show the party has suffered a two-point drop in the two-party preferred vote since is electoral gains in July, when the government extended its lead over Labor 53-47 per cent.

Labor’s primary vote jumped a point to 34 per cent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison still remains preferred prime minister at 48 per cent compared with 30 per cent for Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, despite a recent hit to his personal approval ratings.

Mr Albanese, meanwhile, has recorded the best net approval ratings for an opposition leader since December 2013.

The Labor leader had a two-point rise in satisfaction ratings matched by a two-point fall in those dissatisfied, which produced a net satisfaction rating of plus seven.

Mr Morrison’s performance fell with a six-point rise in the number of people dissatisfied to 42 per cent and a reduction in net satisfaction rating of plus-15 to plus-six points.

The prime minister’s personal numbers are still stronger than before the election.

The results come after a tense week at the Pacific Islands Forum, where Mr Morrison was criticised by regional leaders for his attitude to climate change and the Pacific region.

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama told Guardian Australia Mr Morrison was “very insulting and condescending” during the leaders retreat, while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backed calls by regional leaders to hold Australia accountable for its climate change policy.

Global trade tensions between the United States and China have also ramped up the pressure on Mr Morrison.

