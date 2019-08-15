Sydney radio broadcaster Alan Jones has described New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern as ‘‘a joke’’ and urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to ‘‘shove a sock down her throat’’.

The extraordinary stream of abuse unfolded on Nine’s 2GB radio on Thursday morning, in response to Prime Minister Ardern questioning Australia’s climate change credentials at the Pacific Islands Forum.

“She’s a clown, Jacinda Ardern; a complete clown,’’ Mr Jones said.

“I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat.’’

Mr Jones has previously sparked controversy when he suggested that then prime minister Julia Gillard should be “put into a chaff bag and thrown into the sea’’.

#qanda this is the list of auction items from the dinner with Alan Jones. Note the chaff bag pic.twitter.com/f9BodGpU — Pete & Jennie Dixon (@dicko4545) October 1, 2012

He was later covertly recorded at a Young Liberal function suggesting that Ms Gillard’s father, John, who had recently passed away, had ‘‘died of shame’’ over his daughter’s ‘‘lies”.

A chaff bag suit was also auctioned at the function, in reference to suggestion that Ms Gillard’s body be thrown into the sea.

During his broadcast on Thursday morning, Mr Jones also complained about “this Pacific Island mob” telling Australian to ban coal.

Mr Morrison is currently attending the Pacific Island Forum in Tuvalu.

“Then you’ve got this Pacific Island mob in Tuvalu telling us Scott Morrison has got to ban coal. China are over there. Are they going to tell China to ban coal?” Mr Jones said.

“These people are an absolute joke and Jacinda Ardern is the biggest joke.”

Mr Jones also described her as ‘‘a swallower’’ of the climate change ‘‘hoax’’.

“She is a joke, this woman; an absolute and utter lightweight. If you want wind and solar… When it comes to wind and solar, she’s in love with them.

‘‘There’s a headline story today where this lightweight New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, is challenging Scott Morrison over climate change,’’ Mr Jones said on social media.

‘‘This is this Pacific Leaders’ Forum, where the cargo cult mentality is alive and well.

‘‘Now I don’t have a problem with carbon dioxide. It’s only these swallowers of the hoax that seem to be worrying.

‘‘The point is, no matter what either of us does, there will be no impact.’’