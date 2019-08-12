Decriminalising abortion key to new laws enhancing status of unborn children: Berejiklian

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian believes decriminalising abortion will clear the way to consider new laws to recognise the death of an unborn child as a result of a criminal act.

Ms Berejiklian promised to act on the laws prior to the NSW election, but few have made the connection between the passage of the abortion laws and her hopes for further law reform.

Senior NSW government sources have confirmed that Ms Berejiklian believes decriminalising abortion is a vital step to considering new laws to address the death of a foetus as a result of a criminal act such as drug-affected driving or domestic violence.

The legislation, which has become known as “Zoe’s law” in NSW, has been championed by a family who lost their daughter of the same name at 32 weeks gestation, in a car accident after colliding with a drug-affected driver.

But the family have repeatedly pleaded with conservatives not to appropriate their daughter’s name and call an abortion bill “Zoe’s law”.

Zoe’s mother, Brodie Donegan, told The New Daily she was pro-choice and never wanted her daughter’s tragic death to be exploited by anti-abortion campaigners.

“I think they definitely need to decriminalise abortion before they attempt a bill,” Ms Donegan told The New Daily.

“We are pro-choice. And do not support anything that is not.”

Ms Donegan revealed she had been hounded by anti-abortion groups and the debate often reopened the trauma of her daughter’s death.

“About a year after my accident, [NSW Upper House MP] Fred Nile put up a law which we knew nothing about. Right-to-life people had bombarded us with material following my accident and we ignored them,” she said.

“We were contacted and sent material by the Right to Life and Christian Democrats initially, which we ignored. When we tried to do our own version of Zoe’s law, we were trolled by pro-choice groups who thought we were anti-abortion.

“It’s was very difficult waking up to messages saying I shouldn’t inflict my grief on the nation and that women would die in backyard abortions in Zoe’s name. We have asked repeatedly Fred Nile to change his law’s name. Continually putting his bill up muddies the issues and makes us hard to be seen separate to him.”

Ms Donegan now hopes the passage of abortion laws in NSW could clear the way for change.

A bill to decriminalise abortion in the state passed the lower house on Thursday. It will be scrutinised by a committee before being debated and voted on in the upper house.

“We would be happy to work with the [NSW] government on a bill. Not keen on working with Fred. His views do not support ours and he has never asked for permission to use our daughter’s name and he continues to, despite knowing we don’t like it,” she said.

The issue was reignited after a fatal car crash in the Sydney suburb of Orchard Hills last year, which killed heavily pregnant newlywed Katherine Hoang and her unborn twins.

Ms Donegan said she contacted the Premier’s office at the time but did not receive a response. Sadly, she said she is rarely contacted unless there is another accident.

“I wrote to her last year after the Orchard Hills accident and didn’t hear back,” she said.

“I did speak to the Attorney-General’s office a couple of times last year. I don’t like to bother people. They usually only get in touch when there’s been another accident.”

Zoe’s Law: 7 News reporter @BryanSeymour1 speaks with Brodie Donegan, the mother of Zoe, who was killed in 2009 when Brodie was struck by a drug-affected driver in Ourimbah. Unborn children in Australia are not legal ‘persons’ – only those born alive are recognised in law. #7News pic.twitter.com/WgpoRzd519 — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 14, 2018

Ms Berejiklian announced prior to the NSW state election in March that she had sought expert advice on how the law should better recognise the loss of a child “as a result of a criminal act”.

“I gave a commitment to my colleagues that, based on the advice I have sought, the government will introduce new laws to address this issue in 2019,” she said last year.

At the time, she pledged new laws would “not affect existing laws on abortion”.

Nationals MLC Trevor Khan had drafted amendments to Reverend Nile’s bill but faced opposition from pro-choice groups – which feared the bill was a stalking horse to criminalising abortion – and pro-life groups – which believed his amendments were a precursor to decriminalisation.

His proposals had included an exclusion for abortion, a definition of a foetus as being a minimum of 24 weeks, and changing the name of the bill so that it is no longer called Zoe’s law.

Mr Khan said he now hoped decriminalising abortion could finally allow the NSW Parliament to act on the Donegan family’s hopes for change.

“My view is, yes, it creates the opportunities to proceed,” he said.

“It was quite difficult to act without dealing with this issue first.”