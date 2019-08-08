News National Mike Burgess announced as new ASIO boss
Mike Burgess announced as new ASIO boss

Mike Burgess will replace Duncan Lewis as Australia's spy chief. Photo: ABC
ABC
Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) boss Mike Burgess will replace spy chief Duncan Lewis following his retirement from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO).

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced the appointment and dubbed Mr Burgess the ideal replacement for Mr Lewis.

He said Mr Burgess was one of the most respected people in the intelligence community.

“His private sector experience puts him in good stead to take up this position,” Mr Dutton said.

Mr Burgess returned to the ASD, the organisation tasked with surveilling international threats to Australia, in 2017 after a stint in charge of IT security for Telstra.

