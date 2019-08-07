News National High Court backs tweeter’s dismissal
Updated:

High Court backs tweeter’s dismissal

twitter-outage
Thousands of tweets concerning topics including offshore processing and Australia's international obligations to refugees were posted from the "LaLegale" account. Photo: AAP
AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The High Court has found a public servant breached the code of conduct by criticising government policy on Twitter.

Michaela Banerji was fired in 2013 from the then Department of Immigration and Border Protection after it found she was behind an anonymous Twitter account critical of the agency.

Using the name “LaLegale”, she posted thousands of tweets concerning topics including offshore processing and Australia’s international obligations to refugees.

All but one were sent from outside the office and on her own mobile phone, and none of them disclosed confidential information.

Following complaints by departmental staff, an investigation was launched into whether Ms Banerji breached the public service code of conduct.

When she received her termination notice in September 2013 she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and a month later lodged a workers’ compensation claim.

The claim was refused on the basis that the sacking was “reasonable administrative action” – a decision which was affirmed by an internal review in 2014.

She then took it to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, which found her termination was “not reasonable administrative action taken in a reasonable manner” and upheld her compensation claim.

As well, the tribunal found the public service’s rules around the use of social media and making public comment “unacceptably trespassed on the implied freedom of political communication”.

However, the High Court found in a judgment released on Wednesday the tribunal erred in its interpretation of public service rules.

It said the legislation governing the public service did not impose an unjustified burden on the implied freedom of political communication, and therefore Ms Banerji’s sacking was lawful.

The full bench of the court unanimously found the relevant provisions were consistent with maintaining an apolitical public service.

Comcare had argued anyone entering the public service must know the job “involves acceptance of certain restraints”, an important aspect of which is to “exercise caution when it comes to making criticisms of the government”.

Trending Now

the myth of the job snobs
The old ‘jobs snobs’ story – a companion piece for ‘dole bludger’ bashing
steve-irwin-tampa-bay-rays
Miami Marlins apologise after blaming Tampa Bay Rays for Steve Irwin’s death
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump on top of Australian notes.
China’s secret trade war weapon hurting the Australian dollar
Google’s affordable Pixel tops Apple’s iPhone for customer satisfaction
John Howard raises doubts over RBA’s historically low interest rates
Why do I grunt when I bend over?