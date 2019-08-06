News National Man with ‘large kitchen knife’ confronts staff at WA MP’s office
Police say Anne Aly was in her office when the man was arrested. Photo: Getty
A knife-wielding man has been arrested at the electorate office of federal Labor MP Anne Aly, who says she and staff were left shaken.

The incident unfolded about 4pm on Monday at the member for Cowan’s office in Perth’s north, which is within a shopping centre.

Staff separated from the man by security glass spoke with and kept him calm until police arrived.

Dr Aly said he did not make an outright threat but was brandishing “a fairly large kitchen knife”.

“This is obviously an issue with mental health,” she told 6PR radio on Tuesday.

“He came in wanting to speak to somebody. It was very difficult to make out exactly what his issue was.”

The man was taken to Joondalup Health Campus, while police continue their inquiries.

Dr Aly, the first Muslim woman elected to federal parliament, said the incident highlighted some security issues that needed to be addressed but staff felt “quite safe” behind the barrier.

“My concern was mainly people outside of my office – if somebody had walked in, would that have set him off?”

Dr Aly said she was also concerned the man would go into the shopping centre.

-AAP

