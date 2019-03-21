Pell taken to hospital after prison flu outbreak

Convicted child sex offender Cardinal George Pell has been removed from his prison cell and taken to hospital after a flu outbreak, the ABC understands.

The 77-year-old had been in the Melbourne Assessment Prison since his bail was revoked last month.

He was last week sentenced to six years’ jail for sexually abusing two choirboys in the 1990s.

Pell has maintained his innocence and is appealing against his conviction.

There have been 2800 confirmed cases of influenza in Victoria this year, which is more than double the 1300 recorded at this time last year.

Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton last week confirmed a young child had died of flu and said it was likely there had been other deaths.