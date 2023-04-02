Steggall: There’s enough info about the Voice to know we need it

Live

One independent MP pushing for an Indigenous voice to parliament says a body giving impartial advice is needed to help close the gap.

Warringah MP Zali Steggall said the consultative body was about righting past wrongs.

“As a member of parliament, I need to form a view in relation to many pieces of legislation that I know will impact Indigenous communities,” she told Sky News on Sunday.

“I would like to be able to access impartial advice from such a body.”

Ms Steggall said public money in the past had gone to too many programs that failed because they had been torn apart by politicking.

“We know from Closing the Gap reports time and time again, that we are failing,” she said.

“It would be absolutely negligent for us to continue down the same path, we simply must do better.

‘Wrongs of the past’

“We can’t undo the wrongs of the past but we very much can decide what nation we are in the future.”

The independent also criticised Opposition Leader Peter Dutton for trying to sow doubt by maintaining there wasn’t enough detail on the proposed constitutional change.

Mr Dutton told the ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday the Prime Minister couldn’t answer basic questions about the body, including how it would apply and what it would consult on.

“You can’t out-legislate constitutional change, you need to ensure that it will be for the best,” he said.

“We’ve got questions that are legitimately being asked and if the Prime Minister can’t answer them, then Australians, if they have a hesitation, won’t support it.”

But Ms Steggall said there was “absolutely” enough detail out there.

“I really reject the scaremongering that’s been happening from Peter Dutton about this,” she said.

“It does come down to the conscience of every Australian of whether they feel the status quo is working. I would argue that every Close the Gap report says it is not.”

-AAP