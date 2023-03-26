Live

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus says the solicitor-general has endorsed the wording of the Voice referendum question but is declining to release the full opinion.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week revealed the question to be put to voters – between October and December – and the new section of the Constitution outlining how the voice will work.

Repeatedly pressed on whether the advice supported the wording, Mr Dreyfus in response said “it does support the wording” and that it was not the practice of Australian governments to produce advice for public discussion.

“We’re confident that where we’ve got to is constitutionally sound, it’s the right thing for Australia,” he told the ABC on Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to the referendum succeeding when we get to it at the end of the year.”

Asked to confirm reports that he had lobbied for the words “executive government” to be removed, Mr Dreyfus denied them as “just wrong”.

Consistent stance

“I have never suggested taking out ‘executive government’,” he said.

“It’s been the position of the Australian government at all times that the Voice … should be able to make representations to the parliament and to the executive government of the Commonwealth.

“That’s been my position too.”

The attorney-general would not be drawn when asked if additional wording he suggested was not adopted by the referendum’s working group.

“I don’t think poring over who said what, when, matters … what matters is where we have landed,” he said.

“Where we’ve landed is a provision which clarifies the primacy of the Australian parliament to determine the scope, the functions, and the powers of the voice.”

Asked how the Voice would work practically, Mr Dreyfus said it meant government departments, ministers, and parliamentarians would know what the Indigenous population “has to say”.

He said Australians were “practical people” and once the Voice is enshrined, the parliament would decide how the advisory body would operate.

The attorney-general said it was a “possibility” that the Voice could challenge the government in the High Court if the body felt it hadn’t been given the opportunity to provide advice to a department or to cabinet.

But he stressed the wording of the proposed amendment clarified the power of parliament, which would regulate how that could take place.

-with AAP