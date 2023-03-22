Govt, Coalition strike pivotal deal on Voice referendum

Live

The federal government has made a breakthrough on the Indigenous Voice referendum, striking a deal with the Coalition – but only after a major concession.

Wednesday’s deal effectively sidelines the Greens and crossbench senators, after the opposition agreed it would back legislation on running this year’s referendum in the Senate.

It came after the government agreed to several amendments, and means the legislation could pass as soon as later on Wednesday.

The most significant changes are the agreement to publish a physical pamphlet outlining the “yes” and “no” cases, and some funding changes. The pamphlet – long opposed by the government – will be distributed nationally.

There will also be a national “neutral civics” campaign to ensure voters understand the referendum process and the meaning of the constitutional change.

Other changes include official recognition of “yes” and “no” campaign organisations, as well as strengthening opportunities for people in remote communities to vote.

The mobile polling period for remote communities will be extended to 19 days and a greater number of identification methods will be accepted to enrol or update enrolment in order to increase voter turnout.

There will be an advertisement blackout for three days before the referendum.

The disclosure threshold for donations to entities will be frozen at $15,200 instead of increasing with inflation.

Special Minister of State Don Farrell revealed a “no” campaign organisation had applied for tax deductible status. He said it would be treated in the same way as the application for the “yes” campaign organisation, which was granted.

“The decision to change our constitution is a significant national event,” he told the Senate.

“It’s therefore important that the government can fund a civic and education campaign in relation to the up and coming referendum on the voice.”

Liberal frontbencher Simon Birmingham told the Senate he didn’t want taxpayer money going to massive advertising campaigns for either side, with government funds spent on enabling organisations to meet basic campaign requirements.

“Where if government funds are to be spent, they should be spent solely in relation to the conduct of the referendum, in relation to the turnout of the vote in relation to the basic facts that apply to this referendum,” he said.

Senator Birmingham it was important people had clarity about what they were voting for, with the same-sex marriage plebiscite having a straightforward question.

“People had strong views and differences, differences of opinions, absolutely, but it was easily understood change,” he said.

“The voice, however, raises many questions. Questions of its scope, questions of its structure, questions of its construct, questions of its powers, and Australians will consider those questions during the debate.”

The Greens and crossbenchers want stronger truth in advertising laws to ensure only accurate information is sent out in the pamphlets.

A second bill that sets out the wording of the constitutional change is expected to go to federal cabinet in coming days before being introduced to parliament next week.

A date is yet to be set for the referendum on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. But it is expected sometime between September and December.

-with AAP