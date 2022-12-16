Big funding boost for Indigenous health

Live

First Nations health services are set for another huge boost, with clinic, staff housing and overall capacity targeted in a $120 million package.

The federal government will back 52 new infrastructure projects in the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community-controlled health sector.

The Closing the Gap Joint Council will meet on Friday and announce the measure in Sydney on Friday, aspiring to deliver culturally-safe care across the country.

Another $20 million will be dished out early next year before a second grant round later in 2023.

The government had pumped $164 million into 16 Indigenous health projects in its October budget.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said her government was committed to Closing the Gap and delivering better health outcomes for First Nations people.

“It’s a vote of confidence in the community-controlled sector and in shared decision-making, ensuring our funding decisions are informed and supported by the community,” she said.

“With projects in almost every part of the country, this funding will help improve access to critical health services for First Nations peoples.”

National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation CEO Pat Turner agreed it was a vital step to take.

“NACCHO has advocated for a long time for increased funding for infrastructure for the health sector and this funding supports and recognises the critical role that ACCHS plays in the Australian primary health care architecture,” she said.

“I am pleased to see that this funding is being delivered consistent with the priority reforms in the national agreement, where programs and services are developed in partnership with our people and funding is delivered through our community-controlled organisations.”

– AAP