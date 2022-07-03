Ash Barty honoured as NAIDOC’s person of the year

Live

Retired centre court star and proud Ngaragu woman Ash Barty has added another award to her mantelpiece after being named person of the year at the 2022 NAIDOC Awards.

Barty, the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong Cawley to hold the world’s no. 1 ranking, announced her retirement from the sport in March this year after winning the Australian Open women’s singles title.

The person of the year award recognises individuals who have demonstrated excellence in making a contribution to their community.

Off playing golf

The former tennis player’s father, Robert Barty, accepted the award on his daughter’s behalf, with Barty in the US competing in a golf tournament.

She said in a video message she was humbled and privileged to receive the award, and couldn’t wait to continue contributing to children’s education, and help them fulfil their dreams.

Robert Barty said: “We thought winning Wimbledon was pretty special, but we had no idea what it meant to you, the public of Australia, for Ash to win her national open.”

Among the other winners was Wiradjuri elder Dr Stanley Grant Snr, who – along with his brother and Dr John Rudder – have been crucial to the reconstruction of the Wiradjuri language.

Over the decades, they have produced many resources including a dictionary, children’s books, song books, and university texts through their collaboration.

THE 2022 NAIDOC AWARD WINNERS: