Closing the Gap review under way

Closing the Gap
Closing the Gap has four reform outcomes developed in partnership with First Nations representatives. Photo: Getty
The first report into Australia’s Closing the Gap agreement is on hand after the government tasked the Productivity Commission with undertaking a review.

The national agreement, made in 2020 to improve life outcomes experienced by Indigenous Australians, requires comprehensive three-yearly reviews to assess where improvements have been made and where extra emphasis is required.

Closing the Gap has four major reform outcomes including shared decision-making and strengthening formal relationships, building Indigenous Australia’s community-controlled sector, making government organisations more accessible and improve data access for better informed decisions.

The outcomes were developed in partnership with First Nations representatives, who will again have a “genuine say” in how the review is undertaken.

A draft report will be released before a final report is delivered by the end of next year.

– AAP

