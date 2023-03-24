In this week’s top videos we have plenty of songs for your soul.

First, Dylan Alcott and Tony Armstrong had a singalong in an episode of Play School, and we simply can’t get the tune out of our heads.

Then, Taylor Swift battled a static hair-do during her tour, and Bruce Willis’ family sang him a heartfelt happy birthday.

And with the fourth and final season of Succession arriving next week, we’ve included a clip of the cast getting silly at their premiere party.

Change of career

Dylan Alcott and Tony Armstrong teamed up on Play School Show Time, and Driving In My Car is a certified bop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68)

Swift’s static struggles

Taylor Swift debuted a hair-raising look during her Eras tour.

Bruce’s big day

Bruce Willis’ family shared a sweet video in honour of the actor’s 68th birthday.

Taking a tumble

TikTok thinks the Oscars should be adding a stunts category after watching this John Wick 4 BTS clip.

Call me, maybe?

Not even the cast of Succession can resist dancing along to Carly Rae Jepsen’s hit track.

Hardcore ice cream

This page showed how to make ice cream ‘the Alaskan way’.

Take a deep breath

This video is enough to prove why swimming under a layer of ice isn’t a good idea.

Unexpected audience member

This game at the Miami Open was put on hold while a troublesome iguana made a run for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

Fierce battle

This TikToker assured their followers that their dog and cat both loved each other, deep down.