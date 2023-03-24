News Good News Top videos: Dylan Alcott and Tony Armstrong team up on Play School
Updated:

Top videos: Dylan Alcott and Tony Armstrong team up on Play School

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

In this week’s top videos we have plenty of songs for your soul.

First, Dylan Alcott and Tony Armstrong had a singalong in an episode of Play School, and we simply can’t get the tune out of our heads.

Then, Taylor Swift battled a static hair-do during her tour, and Bruce Willis’ family sang him a heartfelt happy birthday.

And with the fourth and final season of Succession arriving next week, we’ve included a clip of the cast getting silly at their premiere party.

Have a video you want us to see for next week? Tag us on social media at #TNDVoW.

Change of career

Dylan Alcott and Tony Armstrong teamed up on Play School Show Time, and Driving In My Car is a certified bop.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Rowland (@mjrowland68)

Swift’s static struggles

Taylor Swift debuted a hair-raising look during her Eras tour.

@gerrrrrry27 her hair lol💀… No its Ashley 😹 @Taylor Swift #theerastour #taylorswift ♬ original sound – Gerrrrrrald

Bruce’s big day

Bruce Willis’ family shared a sweet video in honour of the actor’s 68th birthday.

Taking a tumble

TikTok thinks the Oscars should be adding a stunts category after watching this John Wick 4 BTS clip.

@lionsgate Replying to @jkmjticky add a stunts category to the oscars! #johnwick4 ♬ John Wick Chapter 4 is only in theaters March 24 – Lionsgate

Call me, maybe?

Not even the cast of Succession can resist dancing along to Carly Rae Jepsen’s hit track.

Hardcore ice cream

This page showed how to make ice cream ‘the Alaskan way’.

@uaflars #muskox #alaska #uaflars #icecream #fyp #AXERatioChallenge #playtime ♬ Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez) – BLACKPINK

Take a deep breath

This video is enough to prove why swimming under a layer of ice isn’t a good idea.

 

Unexpected audience member

This game at the Miami Open was put on hold while a troublesome iguana made a run for it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)

Fierce battle

This TikToker assured their followers that their dog and cat both loved each other, deep down.

@maljam0187 i promise they love each other &lt3 no animals were harmed in the making of this video #kitty #doggo #playtime #fyp #foryou #funny #laugh #besties ♬ original sound – Mallary

Topics:

Dylan Alcott Good news Play School Tony Armstrong Videos

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

doug hawkins lightning
Lightning strike lands AFL great in hospital
10 News
Watch: PM calls out Dutton’s ‘game’, Bikie arrests, Rally clash probed
NSW election
Labor hits winnable seats as Liberals sandbag NSW heartland
Chris Dawson jailed
Chris Dawson to face trial over relationship with teen
sarah henderson nazi senate tears
Emotions run high during Nazi symbol ban debate
Free money: Victorians offered another $250 to check their electricity bills