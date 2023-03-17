In this week’s top videos, we have something for everyone.

For movie buffs, there’s the adorable reaction by the family of Michelle Yeoh to her best actress win.

For sports fans, an epic cricket fail to give you the giggles. (Trust us, you’ll watch it over and over.)

And for animal lovers, a daredevil raccoon pulls off a thrilling stunt that Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise could only dream of.

Have a video you want us to see for next week? Tag us on social media at #TNDVoW.

Making mama proud

Michelle Yeoh’s family watched her big Oscars win live from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Underdogs on top

Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser couldn’t hide their excitement after winning their Oscars.

Just being honest

Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler was asked why she joined the project and well, a job’s a job.

Hearing crickets

With a sporting fail this bad, all you can do is sit back and laugh.

Subtle hiding spot

This Twitter user put the good ol’ bag-in-front-of-the-belly trick to the test.

Raccoon undercover

Is that Tom Cruise? No, it’s a sleuth-like raccoon – executing a very risky operation.

Show some manners

This wild black bear proved that he is a gentleman through and through.

To the rescue

After a puppy had a slight misadventure into the ocean, this lifeguard sprang into action.

Water sprout

NT chief minister Natasha Flyes’ team spotted this wonder of nature.

Can’t sit still

This innovative bench is designed to engage people in waiting areas.