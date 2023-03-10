Two men are lucky to be alive after a car slammed through the Texas cafe where they were recording a podcast.

In a viral video posted to social media, the two are sitting calmly at the cafe while an SUV can be seen spinning out of control and hurtling in their direction.

Luckily, the pair appeared to walk away without any injuries – as did their recording equipment, which captured the entire thing.

Also in this week’s top videos, watch the moment Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett dodges an interview by crawling under a table.

Plus, the biggest stars in entertainment were humiliated with bright green slime at this year’s Kid’s Choice Awards.

Car-crash interview

Just when these podcasters thought things were too quiet, a car slammed right through their window.

Dawn’s PSA

Dawn French took to social media to share this very important message.

Cate’s dodgy technique

The best way to evade a strange question? Cate Blanchett is all for hiding under a table.

Sussan’s Parliament stunt

Liberal MP Sussan Ley dressed up as Tina Turner in Parliament, all in the name of charity.

The slime of your life

In true Kid’s Choice Award fashion, singer Bebe Rexha got a face full of green slime.

Rosalia fan concert

When singer Rosalia skipped Peru on her tour, YouTuber Ioanis Patsias held their own concert – and it even sold out.

Surprise compensation

This traveller got way more than they asked for when they requested that the airline replace their damaged luggage.

So very draining

This TikToker amassed 1.7 million followers for their drain-unclogging mastery.

I’ve got my eye on you

If you’re ever in NYC, keep an eye out for this eye-catching art installation.

Camel’s first snow

This camel found itself in an unexpected setting – and absolutely loved it.

Creepy cassowary

We’re a little spooked by this cassowary’s menacing laugh.