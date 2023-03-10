Two men are lucky to be alive after a car slammed through the Texas cafe where they were recording a podcast.
In a viral video posted to social media, the two are sitting calmly at the cafe while an SUV can be seen spinning out of control and hurtling in their direction.
Luckily, the pair appeared to walk away without any injuries – as did their recording equipment, which captured the entire thing.
Also in this week’s top videos, watch the moment Oscar nominee Cate Blanchett dodges an interview by crawling under a table.
Plus, the biggest stars in entertainment were humiliated with bright green slime at this year’s Kid’s Choice Awards.
Car-crash interview
Just when these podcasters thought things were too quiet, a car slammed right through their window.
Dawn’s PSA
Dawn French took to social media to share this very important message.
Cate’s dodgy technique
The best way to evade a strange question? Cate Blanchett is all for hiding under a table.
Sussan’s Parliament stunt
Liberal MP Sussan Ley dressed up as Tina Turner in Parliament, all in the name of charity.
The slime of your life
In true Kid’s Choice Award fashion, singer Bebe Rexha got a face full of green slime.
Rosalia fan concert
When singer Rosalia skipped Peru on her tour, YouTuber Ioanis Patsias held their own concert – and it even sold out.
Surprise compensation
This traveller got way more than they asked for when they requested that the airline replace their damaged luggage.
@gisele_rochefort Thanks Delta! #delta #deltaairlines #interiordesign #ricardobeverlyhills #travel #fypシ ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
So very draining
This TikToker amassed 1.7 million followers for their drain-unclogging mastery.
@unclogging_drains #uncloggingdrains #cleaningtiktok #relax #drains #satisfying #fyp ♬ original sound – Unclogging Drains
I’ve got my eye on you
If you’re ever in NYC, keep an eye out for this eye-catching art installation.
Camel’s first snow
This camel found itself in an unexpected setting – and absolutely loved it.
@ranchograndeojai Snow camel walks with the goats #ranchograndeojai #ranchoojai #ojai ##ranch #camel #goats #snowdrop ♬ Salut d’amour, Op. 12 (Version for Cello and Piano) – Edgar Moreau
Creepy cassowary
We’re a little spooked by this cassowary’s menacing laugh.
@therealtarzann The cassowary is the most dangerous bird in the world….can you tell ? #fyp #nature #animals ♬ original sound – TheRealTarzann
