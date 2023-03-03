News Good News Top videos: Ed Sheeran wins hearts at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital
Updated:

It has been a big week for Aussie music fans, with Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Charli XCX all spending time Down Under.

Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran made a surprise visit to Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital, thrilling fans with an impromptu pop-up show.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles fans put great effort into planning their outfits for his concerts.

And with feather boas often Styles’ accessory of choice, there were plenty of stray feathers for clean-up crews to sweep up.

Plus, don’t miss Novak Djokovic’s cheeky dad joke, and Michelle Yeoh’s historic SAG Award win.

Ed Sheeran gives back

British superstar Ed Sheeran sang some tunes for the patients and doctors at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

Michelle Yeoh’s historic win

The actor dedicated her SAG Award win to “all the little girls that look like me”.

Deadpan duo

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza spooked the SAG Award audience with their deadpan delivery.

Brendan’s big transformation

Brendan Fraser spent more than four hours in the makeup chair every day for his role in The Whale.

Harry Styles mania

Marvel Stadium had to deploy a feather boa clean-up crew after Harry Styles’ concert.

 

A post shared by JACQUELINE FELGATE (@jacquifelgate)

Looking out for the wealthy

Today presenter Lara Vella asked the residents of Double Bay how they felt about the government’s proposal to increase tax on multi-million dollar super accounts.

Stay safe out there Lara

Tennis balls?

Tennis No.1 Novak Djokovic made a cheeky dad joke during a press conference in Dubai.

Moose on the loose

A woman is recovering after a moose tackled her during her evening walk in Alaska.

#alaska #wildlife #nature #crazy #wtf #alaskalife #moose #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #news

A year of war

These activists marked the anniversary of the Ukraine war with a public display outside the Russian embassy in London.

 

Ed Sheeran Good news

