News Good News Top videos: Bernie Sanders becomes a living meme again with TikTok cameo
Updated:

Top videos: Bernie Sanders becomes a living meme again with TikTok cameo

Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

US Senator Bernie Sanders has proven he’ll always be a living meme.

The former Democratic presidential hopeful was walking the streets of New York City when he accidentally stumbled into a TikToker’s dance video.

Once he noticed, he awkwardly made his exit – likely hoping no one would notice.

But it was too late. A whopping two million people saw the clip on TikTok – and counting.

@taylorchamp Nailed it @bernie ♬ Ac r7sheed – rhy 🎸🍃 🕸️

This is the second time that Sanders has become an accidental meme.

On Inauguration Day in 2021, Sanders was pictured rugging up in a khaki coat and mittens.

The photo went mega-viral on social media, with people superimposing the senator in various situations and environments – from atop Mike Pence’s head to sitting on the moon.

Sole-ful Styles

Harry Styles did his first ever ‘shoey’ on stage in Perth.

@jessheathau Harry Styles and the Shoey in Perth #fyp #perth #harrystyles #harry #styles #aus #auslot #lot ♬ original sound – Jessica Heath

Ariana DeBose did the thing

This awkward, out-of-breath BAFTAs performance went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Cookie flute

We all know Lizzo can play the flute – but we now know she can even play one made out of cookies.

Crane obliterates boat

The SailGP Sydney was cancelled after wild winds sent a crane smashing through a sailboat.

@marciulio Crane in Sail GP smashes the boat in Barangaroo #barangaroo #sailgp #australia #sydney #crane #boat ♬ original sound – Marciulio

Snow close

This police trooper had a terrifyingly close call with a truck on a slippery surface.

A Kiwi and a sheep

This sheep got stuck in the mud after Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand – and was taken to dry land by this kind digger.

What’s up, dog?

While waiting for the lift, this man noticed a poor puppy had gotten stuck in the doors.

Carpet’s smallest star

Marcel the Shell made his adorable red carpet debut at the BAFTAs.

@jeffthurm What a legend #marceltheshell #baftas #baftafilmawards ♬ NEED A BIG BOY – sam

Tricky intersection

There’s something not quite right about this intersection in Seattle.

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Aishwarya Aswath inquest
‘Inadequate’ staffing on night of girl’s sepsis death
ukraine russia anniversary
China issues peace plan for Ukraine conflict
‘Must be counted’: NZ’s firm line on incoming Harry Styles
plastic pollution
Supermarkets offer to take plastic waste after REDCycle collapse
Watch: Ukraine war anniversary, Homicide investigation, Deadly traffic pollution
Sussan Ley
PM hits back at Liberals’ ‘vanity project’ Voice criticism