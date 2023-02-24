US Senator Bernie Sanders has proven he’ll always be a living meme.
The former Democratic presidential hopeful was walking the streets of New York City when he accidentally stumbled into a TikToker’s dance video.
Once he noticed, he awkwardly made his exit – likely hoping no one would notice.
But it was too late. A whopping two million people saw the clip on TikTok – and counting.
@taylorchamp Nailed it @bernie ♬ Ac r7sheed – rhy 🎸🍃 🕸️
This is the second time that Sanders has become an accidental meme.
On Inauguration Day in 2021, Sanders was pictured rugging up in a khaki coat and mittens.
The photo went mega-viral on social media, with people superimposing the senator in various situations and environments – from atop Mike Pence’s head to sitting on the moon.
Sole-ful Styles
Harry Styles did his first ever ‘shoey’ on stage in Perth.
@jessheathau Harry Styles and the Shoey in Perth #fyp #perth #harrystyles #harry #styles #aus #auslot #lot ♬ original sound – Jessica Heath
Ariana DeBose did the thing
This awkward, out-of-breath BAFTAs performance went viral for all the wrong reasons.
Tweet from @BAFTA
Cookie flute
We all know Lizzo can play the flute – but we now know she can even play one made out of cookies.
Tweet from @sesamestreet
Crane obliterates boat
The SailGP Sydney was cancelled after wild winds sent a crane smashing through a sailboat.
@marciulio Crane in Sail GP smashes the boat in Barangaroo #barangaroo #sailgp #australia #sydney #crane #boat ♬ original sound – Marciulio
Snow close
This police trooper had a terrifyingly close call with a truck on a slippery surface.
A Kiwi and a sheep
This sheep got stuck in the mud after Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand – and was taken to dry land by this kind digger.
What’s up, dog?
While waiting for the lift, this man noticed a poor puppy had gotten stuck in the doors.
Tweet from @aroundtheweb_
Carpet’s smallest star
Marcel the Shell made his adorable red carpet debut at the BAFTAs.
@jeffthurm What a legend #marceltheshell #baftas #baftafilmawards ♬ NEED A BIG BOY – sam
Tricky intersection
There’s something not quite right about this intersection in Seattle.
Tweet from @ass_beaters
