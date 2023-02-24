US Senator Bernie Sanders has proven he’ll always be a living meme.

The former Democratic presidential hopeful was walking the streets of New York City when he accidentally stumbled into a TikToker’s dance video.

Once he noticed, he awkwardly made his exit – likely hoping no one would notice.

But it was too late. A whopping two million people saw the clip on TikTok – and counting.

This is the second time that Sanders has become an accidental meme.

On Inauguration Day in 2021, Sanders was pictured rugging up in a khaki coat and mittens.

The photo went mega-viral on social media, with people superimposing the senator in various situations and environments – from atop Mike Pence’s head to sitting on the moon.

Sole-ful Styles

Harry Styles did his first ever ‘shoey’ on stage in Perth.

Ariana DeBose did the thing

This awkward, out-of-breath BAFTAs performance went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Cookie flute

We all know Lizzo can play the flute – but we now know she can even play one made out of cookies.

Crane obliterates boat

The SailGP Sydney was cancelled after wild winds sent a crane smashing through a sailboat.

Snow close

This police trooper had a terrifyingly close call with a truck on a slippery surface.

A Kiwi and a sheep

This sheep got stuck in the mud after Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand – and was taken to dry land by this kind digger.

What’s up, dog?

While waiting for the lift, this man noticed a poor puppy had gotten stuck in the doors.

Carpet’s smallest star

Marcel the Shell made his adorable red carpet debut at the BAFTAs.

Tricky intersection

There’s something not quite right about this intersection in Seattle.