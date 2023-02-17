This week, Americans and people all around the world went bananas for the Super Bowl.

But millions more tuned in for Rihanna’s epic Halftime Show – her first time on stage in five years.

The singer well and truly broke the internet with her appearance, with memes everywhere about her stage setup.

Some compared her floating platforms to those in Super Smash Bros. video games, while others were amazed by her bold pregnancy reveal.

In another eye-catching moment, the singer-turned-beauty-billionaire showed she wasn’t going to let a second of potential ad space go to waste.

She took one of her Fenty Beauty blotting powders, dabbed her complexion, and got back to performing.

The moment gave her beauty brand a tasty serve of exposure.

In the following days, Fenty Beauty had an 833 per cent boost in online search results. Not bad.

Plus, don’t miss the moment that Cate Blanchett takes a hilarious jab at American football – and makes a convincing case that Aussie Rules is far more hardcore.

And while the Super Bowl was underway, one Twitter user caught the moment a meteor drifted across the night sky in the UK.

Perfecting the platforms

Rihanna pulled off the most technically perfect performance in Super Bowl history – all for the sake of protecting the grass.

The real MVP

Some said this American Sign Language interpreter was the real star of the Super Bowl.

Enjoying watching the woman doing the sign language for Rihanna at the #SuperBowl half time show having the time of her life. Her name is Justina Miles 🙌🏻pic.twitter.com/pO32nMECFv — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 13, 2023

Always a boss

Searches for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand went up by 833 per cent after this Super Bowl feature.

Repping the nation

Americans might think their football is tough – but Cate Blanchett made a good case for Australian Rules.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

No, it’s a meteor, seen high above England.

Shot of the year?

Chinese tennis player Qinwen Zheng stunned with this unbelievable tweener.

Hound needs a hero

These men teamed up to help a dog in need.

Who’s cutting onions?

Turns out cutting onions even makes our feline friends teary-eyed.

Man’s got moves

This adventurous kayaker proved that the sport can be more exciting than many might expect.