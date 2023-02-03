Dear reader, we’ve finally arrived at the weekend!
We’ve been keeping an eye out for the best videos of the week – and we have quite the collection.
Among the clips, a young boy remarkably emerged unscathed after an encounter with a nippy shark.
A model made a dramatic exit from a fashion show, taking a tablecloth and a table full of dishes with her.
Plus, US members of Congress share tongue-in-cheek Taylor Swift puns at the Ticketmaster hearing.
Shark bait
An Aussie dad filmed the moment a shark lunged at his kid out of nowhere.
Radwan Alam was filming son Manni after he speared a fish in the Great Barrier Reef.
But as the young spearfisher threw his catch onto the boat, a small shark launched at him, nipping his chest.
Fortunately, Manni came away with little to no injuries.
He told Today that he felt minor pain in his chest after the encounter, but “that’s it”.
@huntmaster.io #shark #sharkattack #foryou #top #g #boy #boys #hobby #greenscreen #ai #girl #girls #dr #studypackhack #injury #for ♬ original sound – Huntmaster
Dressing for disaster
This model made a dramatic exit at the end of a show at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
Tweet from @saintdoii
Beyonce reins in Blue Ivy
This clip from Beyonce’s Dubai show went viral, with the singer appearing to tell her daughter to stop dancing.
Tweet from @arthfobic
That’s not punny
US senators had countless puns to share in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster hearing.
Tweet from @AntaraC
Dancing Queen
Actor Anne Hathaway went viral this week for her Lady Marmalade dance moves.
@kerosenne Suddenly I See @Anne Hathaway #annehathaway #paris #valentino #maisonvalentino #devilwearsprada ♬ son original – Kerrosene
Champagne slopes
What makes a ski trip even more luxurious? Having a glass of bubbles in hand, of course!
@ms.mvb #skiing #champagne #winterwonderland #veuveclicquot #wellness #ski #girls #whatisgoibgoninsidetheirhead #italy #vacation #dolomiti #moet #mountains #holiday #fakebody #foryou #fy #fyp #over18 ♬ orijinal ses – BARAN YILDIZ
Curious cat
Fire and rescue NSW crews saved this adventurous cat after it climbed into a wall cavity.
Sun-baking birds
Don’t worry, they’re not dead. These magpies are just soaking up the summer sun!
@birdpersonlikesbirds Australian magpies sunbathing… #funny #funnyanimals #australia #pov #petaoftiktok #australianmagpie #birds #funnybirds #nativeanimals #juvenile #magpie #sunbathing ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Identity crisis
This ambitious cow proves he has what it takes to be a show jumper.
Tweet from @buitengebieden
Terrifying take-off
This is exactly what you wouldn’t want to see from the window when your plane is taking flight.
Tweet from @BornAKang
