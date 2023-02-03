Dear reader, we’ve finally arrived at the weekend!

We’ve been keeping an eye out for the best videos of the week – and we have quite the collection.

Among the clips, a young boy remarkably emerged unscathed after an encounter with a nippy shark.

A model made a dramatic exit from a fashion show, taking a tablecloth and a table full of dishes with her.

Plus, US members of Congress share tongue-in-cheek Taylor Swift puns at the Ticketmaster hearing.

Have a video you want us to see for next week? Tag us on social media using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Shark bait

An Aussie dad filmed the moment a shark lunged at his kid out of nowhere.

Radwan Alam was filming son Manni after he speared a fish in the Great Barrier Reef.

But as the young spearfisher threw his catch onto the boat, a small shark launched at him, nipping his chest.

Fortunately, Manni came away with little to no injuries.

He told Today that he felt minor pain in his chest after the encounter, but “that’s it”.

Dressing for disaster

This model made a dramatic exit at the end of a show at Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Beyonce reins in Blue Ivy

This clip from Beyonce’s Dubai show went viral, with the singer appearing to tell her daughter to stop dancing.

That’s not punny

US senators had countless puns to share in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster hearing.

Dancing Queen

Actor Anne Hathaway went viral this week for her Lady Marmalade dance moves.

Champagne slopes

What makes a ski trip even more luxurious? Having a glass of bubbles in hand, of course!

Curious cat

Fire and rescue NSW crews saved this adventurous cat after it climbed into a wall cavity.

Fire and Rescue Crew saves cat stuck in wall cavity

Sun-baking birds

Don’t worry, they’re not dead. These magpies are just soaking up the summer sun!

Identity crisis

This ambitious cow proves he has what it takes to be a show jumper.

Terrifying take-off

This is exactly what you wouldn’t want to see from the window when your plane is taking flight.