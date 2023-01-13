With the Australian Open just days away, we have one amusing clip of reigning men’s champ Rafael Nadal dealing with unwelcome pests while at a tournament Down Under.
Plus, don’t miss all the hilarious and tear-jerking moments from the 2023 Golden Globes.
There’s also an air-guitaring kangaroo, and a brand new chicken joke.
Koala’s lollipop man
This kind-hearted man stepped in to help a koala cross a busy highway.
Quit pestering me
Rafael Nadal has arrived in Australia and is clearly already enjoying the wildlife.
‘Shut up, please’
Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh told the Golden Globes to stop playing her off during her acceptance speech – and it actually worked!
Milly’s a bit giggly
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock’s on-stage appearance at the Golden Globes went viral on social media.
‘You changed my life’
Jennifer Coolidge’s acceptance speech made everyone in the audience both cry and roar with laughter.
That’s the spot
This kangaroo is either scratching an itch or playing an epic air guitar solo.
No friends in the stick game
This excited pup delivered a brutal blow to the noggin.
Classical can be cool
This user proved that it’s not entirely impossible to dance to classical music.
A new chicken joke
We’re all sick of that old chicken joke – so this toddler delivered an alternative.
@yeahthegrays Why are chickens so funny? #bostontok #chickens #laugh #chickensoftiktok #farmlife #farm #toddlersoftiktok #funny #fyp ♬ original sound – Tr1nax
Don’t forget to chew
Watch this rhino devour a watermelon in just a few bites.
@oregonzoo Best squishes for a gourd Monday 🍉 #rhino #fruit #asmr #animals ♬ original sound – Oregon Zoo
