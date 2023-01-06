It’s a brand new year, and TND is back with our first top videos of 2023.

From Elvis fanatics joining forces at the annual Elvis Festival in Parkes, NSW, to shock appearances by seals and crocodiles at local beaches, we have so many moments to share.

Plus, don’t miss Hugh Jackman as he continues to fuel his endless feud with Ryan Reynolds, and the arrival of Melbourne Zoo’s third Asian Elephant calf.

All aboard the Elvis Express

Dozens of keen Elvis impersonators boarded a train en route for the 30th Parkes Elvis Festival.

The festival began back in 1993. Thirty years later, the festival attracts more than 24,000 visitors and brings in millions for the local economy.

According to the tourism minister, the Nationals’ Ben Franklin, the festival also sees the town’s population double.

In this video, watch Elvis mega fans board the Elvis Express ahead of the zany festival.

Seal sneak attack

Onlookers thought the seal was cute at first – until it started nipping shocked beachgoers.

Glass half full

This Riverland local decided to reign in the new year with a drink from the second story of her flooded home.

Dance break

This school teacher showed her students she still has what it takes to win a dance battle.

Don’t run by the pool

This video is a good reminder that it’s probably best to avoid running by the pool.

Miley and David dance

Miley Cyrus and David Byrne sang David Bowie’s classic at Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve celebrations.

I will always love you

Miley and godmother Dolly Parton shared this touching moment onstage.

Hugh Jackman’s plea

Aussie star Hugh Jackman kicked off the New Year with a dire plea to the Academy.

Unexpected beachgoer

Beachgoers were shocked to find a croc had made its way onto the hugely-popular Legian beach in Bali.

Three’s a charm

Melbourne Zoo started off the New Year with the birth of its third Asian Elephant calf.

Zoom zoom

What to do with piles of snow? Make a racetrack for your corgis, of course!

Fits like a glove

This gecko shows how to remove gloves in style.