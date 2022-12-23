News Good News Top videos: Christmas cheer, Santa takes a dive and Rudolph warms up
Updated:

Top videos: Christmas cheer, Santa takes a dive and Rudolph warms up

The festive season was in full effect this week, so join us in celebrating with this week’s selection of must-watch Christmas clips.  

Sing along to O Holy Night with an incredible duet at the Royal Opera House and watch as Santa takes a deep dive to feed sharks and rays their holiday treats. 

Plus, a primary school student steals the show at his Christmas pageant, and two pups are all decked out for Hanukkah. 

Happy holidays!

Christmas duet 

The unbelievable voice of Royal Opera House singer Malakai M Bayoh will warm your heart this holiday season.

Scuba Santa  

River deep or mountain high, there are no bounds for Santa as he ventures underwater to spread the Christmas cheer. 

Supplied/SEA LIFE Sunshine Coast 

Nottingham lights up for Christmas 

With decadent snow and countless lights, Nottingham has transformed into a winter wonderland.

Not your everyday pageant   

Just when you think you’ve seen all that Christmas pageants can offer, this young man steals the show with his spin on a holiday tune. 

@melodypittman #dance #❤️ #😂 #gradeschool #christmasprogram #secondgraderocks #cutekid #kidsoftiktok #astarisborn #fyp #foryou #happy ♬ original sound – Melody Pittman

A royal Hanukkah

The King showed off his moves on the D-floor at a Hanukkah celebration for Holocaust survivors, dancing with several guests.

Getting into the festive spirit

These two pups are dressed and ready to celebrate the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Milo’s lights 

There’s no doubt that he’s in the holiday spirit as an awestruck Milo stares at the Christmas lights. 

Feast on this

Dog rescuer Niall Harbison spent hours in the kitchen so he could bring Christmas feasts to dozens of stray dogs.

Give it back! 

Try as we might, Christmas quarrels are sometimes unavoidable, and this one is no different. It’s snowman versus dog in this frigid battle for a  coveted stick.

 ‘Run, run Rudolph’

With a big day ahead, Rudolph needs to get in his warm-up before take-off.

