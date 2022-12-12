Live

England’s footballers are heading home from Qatar, after being knocked out of the 2022 World Cup – but they aren’t going empty-handed.

The beaten team will be accompanied by a stray cat befriended by the players while they were in Qatar.

Dubbed Dave and adopted as the Three Lions’ mascot, the tabby often joined players at meal times.

Dave was particularly beloved by Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones, who pledged to bring him back to Britain if England won the cup.

Walker and Stones were pictured with Dave on most evenings, especially ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final against France.

“Dave is fine,” Walker said ahead of the match. “He had a little scrap with another cat the other night. I think they are fighting over territory and the food. But he’s doing well.

“Hopefully I can stick to my promise that he will come home with us if we were to win the World Cup.

“Dave’s fine, thank you for asking.”

Football fans celebrate across the world

That wasn’t to be. In front of a TV audience of millions, England was knocked out 2-1, after captain Harry Kane missed a late penalty.

Hours after the loss, a dejected England squad began its journey home from its Al Wakrah hotel base.

They will eventually be joined by Dave, who has also started a long journey to his new home.

The one-time stray left Al Wakrah just two hours after the England squad, bound for a British veterinary clinic.

There he will have a blood test and get vaccinated. He will have to spend four months in quarantine before heading to his new home.