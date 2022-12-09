This week’s top clips continue at the 2022 World Cup, where one player’s joyous action warmed the hearts of millions of viewers.

Although the past few days have served as a respite for the World Cup's footballers and viewers, we'll be setting our alarms this weekend (Australian time) as the quarter-finals kick off on Saturday, December 10 at 2 am (AEDT).

Also, don't miss Roger Federer's amusing interaction with a Wimbledon security guard and sing along as Neil Diamond performs his hit Sweet Caroline for a Broadway crowd.

A mother’s love

Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi scored the winning penalty in a nail-biting match against Spain at the 2022 World Cup, securing his country’s place in the quarter-finals for the first time. Then he captured fans’ hearts as he ran to embrace his mother after the final whistle.

Although born in Spain and growing up in Madrid, Hakimi told Spanish TV program, El Chiringuito, his upbringing was heavily influenced by his Moroccan culture. Hakimi could have played for Spain, but chose Morocco.

Only members allowed

Sitting down with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, tennis great Roger Federer recounts the time he was denied entry at a tennis club because he forgot his membership card. He may be a household name, but apparently even King Roger needs a membership card.

A ‘Sweet’ surprise

Neil Diamond brings a Broadway crowd to its feet as the 81-year-old singer performs his classic Sweet Caroline with wife Katie by his side.

‘I am’

A beaming Keke Palmer announces her pregnancy while guest hosting Saturday Night Live. During her monologue, the actor says she’s noticed fans discussing the possibility she might be pregnant. “I am!” Palmer said, flinging open her blazer, revealing a baby bump.

Underwater adventures

This slow-moving humpback whale is unfazed by the underwater cameraman, swimming towards the lens as if to welcome him.

Python surprise

Watch as a Brisbane wildlife manager removes what was thought to be a leaf blockage in this downpipe, but was actually a 2.5 metre python.

Over the clouds

A drone pilot captures magnificent footage from the Mam Tor hill in Derbyshire, England. After an early climb, Nige Varndell waited for sunrise at the summit of the hill to capture this cloud inversion.

Cat nap

This cat seems a little too comfortable sleeping on this rung. Well, there’s no accounting for taste!

Well-mannered pup

This adorable pup never forgets its manners as it thoroughly wipes its paws at the door before going inside.

Summer’s here

Sun’s out, shades on, sitting by the pool with your mates. What more could you ask for?