Updated:

Top clips: Ronaldo makes World Cup history and Richarlison brings double the heat 

This week’s top clips kick off at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar – in just five days we’ve witnessed a history-making goal by none other than CR7 and a spectacular performance by Brazil’s Richarlison.

Also, don’t miss rapper Baker Boy’s incredible night of wins at the ARIAs; the wrong way to deep fry a turkey and and our very own Bluey’s appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Enjoy!

Ronaldo makes history

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after making history, becoming the first male player to score at five World Cups.

The 37-year-old Portugal captain scored the first goal in what would be a 3-2 win over Ghana.  

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Richarlison wows at World Cup  

It’s the goal that has everyone talking. In an early highlight of this year’s World Cup,  Brazil striker Richarlison scores an incredible overhead scissor kick in the 73rd minute against Serbia.

Brazil finished victorious, with a 2-0 win (both goals by Richarlison) in the last match of the first round of games. 

Baker Boy dominates at ARIAs 

A huge night for rapper Baker Boy as the artist takes home five ARIA Awards, including the highly coveted album of the year award.

Senegal supporters at the World Cup 

Senegal fans bring their lively spirit and patriotism to the World Cup stands as they dance and sing; donning the green, yellow and red colours of their flag.

Senegal will face off against this year’s host, Qatar, tomorrow (AEDT).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Lupita Nyong’o trains under water 

Black Panther star and Academy Award winning actress Lupita Nyong’o lets fans in on the rigorous training regime she powered through to prepare herself for the highly successful Marvel sequel.

@lupitanyongo Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked! 🏊🏿‍♀️🌊🏝 Safely supervised by @XPT Life and #MarkRobertsFitness 🏋🏿‍♀️ #wakandaforever #blackpanther #talokan #underwater #fittok #behindthescenes ♬ Con La Brisa – Foudeqush & Ludwig Göransson

Three-minute painting 

This is what happens when speed and talent meet. In three minutes or less, Canadian spray-paint artist Nathan Salmon creates spectacular custom artwork. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Blitz (@djblitzwpg)

Turkey flames

Deep fried turkey has become quite the American Thanksgiving phenomenon, but this Texas fire department is warning against the dangers of deep frying a turkey that hasn’t completely thawed out. 

Bluey joins the Macy’s Parade 

An Aussie fave has joined the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. For the first time, an inflatable Bluey floated over the annual parade.

@bluey There she is! 💙 #BlueyBalloon #MacysParade ♬ original sound – Bluey

