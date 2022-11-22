News Good News Refugees flown from Nauru to New Zealand
Live

Refugees flown from Nauru to New Zealand

refugees nauru new zealand
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has confirmed the transfer of refugees from Nauru to New Zealand. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The first six refugees to be resettled in New Zealand under a deal with Australia have arrived in the country from Nauru.

Australia has accepted Wellington’s longstanding offer to resettle 150 refugees a year for the next three years.

A flight from Nauru landed in New Zealand on Tuesday.

“The Australian and New Zealand governments continue to work together to resettle annually 150 refugees from Australia’s existing regional processing cohort,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said.

There are now fewer than 100 people left in Australia’s offshore processing centre in Nauru.

-AAP

Topics:

Nauru New Zealand
Follow Us

Live News

Jay Leno
Jay Leno released from hospital after serious burns injuries
Watch: PM visits flooded Eugowra; Australia’s east battered by wild winds
solomon islands earthquake
Australian high commission roof collapses in Solomons quake
Officials accused of Googling cost of key Labor bill
dominique metzger
Reporter robbed live on air at World Cup
catherine cumming
Victorian MP cleared over ‘red mist’ speech