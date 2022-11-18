In this week’s top videos, third time’s the charm for Artemis 1, the most powerful space rocket, which is making its way to the Moon, after a series of delays.

A reporter in Kenya has his piece to camera interrupted by an adorably but nosy baby elephant, and keeping with the loveable tuskers theme, Melbourne Zoo welcomes a newborn elephant calf.

And then there’s the clip of a university student’s taking a much-need siesta on campus.

Artemis 1 blasts off

After several months of delays, NASA’s Artemis 1, the most powerful rocket ever built, lifts off from Florida, making its way to the Moon.

Got your nose!

As Alvin Kaunda films a piece to camera, reporting on the issues of drought in Kenya, a cheeky baby elephant decides to say hello.

Kaunda, the consummate professional, appears nonchalant and continues reporting as the elephant’s trunk drapes over his shoulder and travels to his ear, before taking his nose hostage – sending Kaunda and the videographer into a laughing fit.

The clip of Kaunda has since gone viral on social media, with many users marvelling at his ability to keep his composure for so long.

Customer service at its finest

When a passenger left their phone in the gate area, Southwest Air employees went the extra mile to make sure the phone made it on the plane.

By any means necessary

Between the deadlines, mid-terms and late night study sessions, being a university student can be trying. No one understands this more than this University of Toronto student who decided to take a nap in the middle of campus. Mattress, blanket, and all.

Melbourne Zoo welcomes an elephant calf

After a 22-month pregnancy, Melbourne Zoo elephant Dokkoon has welcomed a calf. The calf is the first to be born at the zoo through natural conception and will be named in coming weeks.

Clever pup

A border collie named Rosie wanders into a police station after being separated from her carer. Apparently knowing where she needs to go for help, 10-year-old Rosie is caught on CCTV footage making her way into the waiting room at a Leicestershire police station and taking a seat in the corner.

Gold Coast snake rescue

Surfers Paradise beachgoers got a surprise when a man picked up a python from the middle of a busy road and placed it onto a footpath, rescuing it from danger.

Sodium good!

What was it Mary Poppins said? “A cube of salt helps the medicine go down?” … Or something like that.

Did I make that?

Deep underwater, a dolphin chases the bubble rings it makes, marvelling at its own creations.

