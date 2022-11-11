In this week’s top videos Daniel Craig boogies his way through a Taika Waititi-directed Belvedere Vodka advertisement. A debonair Craig starts off suited before changing into an all-black ensemble for his killer dance moves.
A TikToker is on a bizarre mission to preserve a packet of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in hopes it will one day be discovered by future civilisations; a Ukrainian soldier’s heartfelt gesture, and a therapy pony lifts spirits in a NSW hospital.
007 busts a move
This is Daniel Craig like we’ve never seen him. With a pep in his step and grooving to the music, it’s easy to forget this is an ad for Belvedere Vodka.
‘Bring it back to Malibu’
During a visit to Kyiv, Hollywood actor Sean Penn loans his Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a symbol of support and belief in hope for Ukraine. In a touching moment between the two, Penn extends a hand to Zelensky saying, “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.”
Tweet from @Gerashchenko_en
NSW Police rescue
NSW police have been busy rescuing adventurers who get lost in difficult places. They put out a plea to hikers, canyoners and rock climbers heading outdoors in warmer weather to plan ahead.
Cheeto tomb
TikToker Sunday Nobody built a coffin for a bag of flamin’ hot Cheetos. Yes, you read that right.
The meme artist wants the popular snack to be preserved “for future civilisations to find”. After building a coffin and dyeing the tombstone black, he carved the ingredients of the spicy crisps onto the tomb plate. He even gave the Cheetos an earthquake-proof cover.
@sunday.nobody
♬ original sound – Sunday Nobody
Might need a bigger boat
A charter boat in New Zealand got a surprising guest when a mako shark jumped onboard. The shark was at the front of the boat where there were no passengers, and struggled before returning to the water about two minutes later.
@churchyschartersnz Mako Shark jumps onto my boat! #shark #sharkattacks #fishing #newzealand ♬ original sound – churchyschartersnz
Welcome home
War is no place for scaredy cats, but sadly many animals are stuck in the danger zone in Ukraine without any shelter. A Ukrainian soldier took time out to build a little house for cats – complete with flap door and cozy furnishings.
@alexandrliashuk Від чистого серця❤️🇺🇦 #ukraine🇺🇦 #war #animals #cat #kittens #smile #україна #зсу #війна #котики #посміхнися #alexandrliashuk ♬ оригинальный звук – Alexandr Liashuk
Unexpected guest appearance
Even a parrot wants its 15-minutes. It’s business as usual for Chilean reporter Nicolas Krumm until a playful parrot decides to make a cameo appearance and nicks one of the journalist’s earphones.
Hocus Pocus spreads his magic
Donning a pink flower and a gold tiara Hocus Pocus, a therapy pony, visits the patients at Bellinger River District Hospital in NSW spreading some joy and bringing a smile to their faces.
Tweet from @NSWHealth
On the wings of a silver bird
Giving its own wings a rest, this pigeon sets its sights on a flight with a great view. But the wind has other plans.
@azucena.mf I’m so glad my dad recorded this 😂 #pigeon #flyaway #lol #airport #aeromexico ♬ original sound – AzuMF
Shh … it’s nap time
In an idyllic clip that looks straight out of fairytale, a polar bear rests in a bed of lavender.
@natgeo Shh… polar bears need naps too 💤 #NatGeoTikTok ♬ original sound – National Geographic