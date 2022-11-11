News Good News Top videos: Daniel Craig busts a move, a shark jumps onboard while a TikToker buries Cheetos
Updated:

Top videos: Daniel Craig busts a move, a shark jumps onboard while a TikToker buries Cheetos

In this week’s top videos Daniel Craig boogies his way through a Taika Waititi-directed Belvedere Vodka advertisement. A debonair Craig starts off suited before changing into an all-black ensemble for his killer dance moves.

A TikToker is on a bizarre mission to preserve a packet of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in hopes it will one day be discovered by future civilisations; a Ukrainian soldier’s heartfelt gesture, and a therapy pony lifts spirits in a NSW hospital.

Have a clip you would like us to include in next week’s videos? You know what to do – tag us on your social media channel of choice using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Enjoy!

007 busts a move

This is Daniel Craig like we’ve never seen him. With a pep in his step and grooving to the music, it’s easy to forget this is an ad for Belvedere Vodka. 

‘Bring it back to Malibu’

During a visit to Kyiv, Hollywood actor Sean Penn loans his Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a symbol of support and belief in hope for Ukraine. In a touching moment between the two, Penn extends a hand to Zelensky saying, “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.” 

NSW Police rescue

NSW police have been busy rescuing adventurers who get lost in difficult places. They put out a plea to hikers, canyoners and rock climbers heading outdoors in warmer weather to plan ahead.

Supplied/NSW Police

Cheeto tomb 

TikToker Sunday Nobody built a coffin for a bag of flamin’ hot Cheetos. Yes, you read that right. 

The meme artist wants the popular snack to be preserved “for future civilisations to find”. After building a coffin and dyeing the tombstone black, he carved the ingredients of the spicy crisps onto the tomb plate. He even gave the Cheetos an earthquake-proof cover. 

@sunday.nobody

♬ original sound – Sunday Nobody

Might need a bigger boat  

A charter boat in New Zealand got a surprising guest when a mako shark jumped onboard. The shark was at the front of the boat where there were no passengers, and struggled before returning to the water about two minutes later.

@churchyschartersnz Mako Shark jumps onto my boat! #shark #sharkattacks #fishing #newzealand ♬ original sound – churchyschartersnz

Welcome home 

War is no place for scaredy cats, but sadly many animals are stuck in the danger zone in Ukraine without any shelter. A Ukrainian soldier took time out to build a little house for cats – complete with flap door and cozy furnishings.

@alexandrliashuk Від чистого серця❤️🇺🇦 #ukraine🇺🇦 #war #animals #cat #kittens #smile #україна #зсу #війна #котики #посміхнися #alexandrliashuk ♬ оригинальный звук – Alexandr Liashuk

Unexpected guest appearance 

Even a parrot wants its 15-minutes. It’s business as usual for Chilean reporter Nicolas Krumm until a playful parrot decides to make a cameo appearance and nicks one of the journalist’s earphones. 

Hocus Pocus spreads his magic 

Donning a pink flower and a gold tiara Hocus Pocus, a therapy pony, visits the patients at Bellinger River District Hospital in NSW spreading some joy and bringing a smile to their faces.

On the wings of a silver bird 

Giving its own wings a rest, this pigeon sets its sights on a flight with a great view. But the wind has other plans. 

@azucena.mf I’m so glad my dad recorded this 😂 #pigeon #flyaway #lol #airport #aeromexico ♬ original sound – AzuMF

Shh … it’s nap time 

In an idyllic clip that looks straight out of fairytale, a polar bear rests in a bed of lavender. 

@natgeo Shh… polar bears need naps too 💤 #NatGeoTikTok ♬ original sound – National Geographic

