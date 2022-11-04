This week’s list of top clips starts with a spooky season opener from Mariah Carey.

Plus, don’t miss the Harry Styles performance that pulled on the heartstrings of Grease fans; the correct way to pronounce Adele’s name (we didn’t know either) and a free diver’s oh-so-close call with a tiger shark.

Enjoy!

‘It’s time’

You know it’s that time of the year again when Mariah Carey dons a sexy Santa costume. This year, she’s also riding a reindeer.

The singer took to Twitter to declare the start of the festive season, sharing a video of herself transforming from a witch on a treadmill (huh?) as her holiday classic All I want for Christmas Is You plays in the background.

No lip syncing

Hollywood funnymen Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds want us to know that there will be absolutely no lip syncing in their upcoming holiday flick Spirited.

The film takes a comedic musical spin on the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol.

‘Ah-dell’

It turns out many of us have been saying Adele’s name wrong.

In a moment that has gone viral, the singer perked up during an interaction with a fan at a Q&A celebrating the release of her most recent music video, when she heard her name pronounced “perfectly”.

The correct pronunciation is “Ah-dell” not “Uh-dell,” the singer said.

Worming around

Halloween may be over but the memory of supermodel Heidi Klum’s worm costume lives on. Klum was unrecognisable on the red carpet as she donned the enormous costume.

The supermodel, who is known to be a Halloween enthusiast, wasn’t the only one in Hollywood who pushed the envelope with their costume this year; singer Lizzo also went the extra mile dressing up as Marge Simpson, complete with a blue wig and yellow body paint.

Harry takes on Grease

During his Harryween residency show, pop sensation Harry Styles took to the stage dressed as Danny Zuko from the 1970s classic film Grease and paid tribute to one of its beloved stars, the late Australian singer Olivia Newton-John.

Close encounter

In this shocking moment caught on camera, free diver and marine scientist Ocean Ramsey nearly dove into the mouth of a tiger shark, named Queen Nikki, when she quickly spotted her and calmly backed up.

“Hi Nikki,” Ms Ramsey says, before preparing to dive back in.

Forbidden laptop

After a professor banned laptops in the classroom, this student found a cheeky loophole.

Bottlebrush on the menu

What’s today’s special, you ask? Bottlebrush. And these lorikeets couldn’t be happier.

Not so fast!

A little attention goes a long way for this little guy, and it’s otterly adorable.