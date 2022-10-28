In this week’s selection of videos, don’t miss the compelling politically charged message from the Socceroos ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; Elon Musk enters the Twitter headquarters after finally sealing the deal, and a domestic camel is rescued from floodwaters in a hump day for the books.

Have a clip you would like us to include in next week’s top videos? You know what to do, tag us on your social media channel of choice using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Enjoy!

Socceroos deliver a powerful message

Ahead of the Qatar World Cup, the Socceroos have delivered a powerful message, calling for the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships and improved rights for workers in the host nation.

Elon Musk completes Twitter deal

After a $68 billion acquisition and a lengthy back and forth saga, Elon Musk is officially Twitter’s new owner. Sharing a video of him entering the headquarters, Musk tweeted, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

“You’ve made a mess”

While joking about the risks he took in painting with children while wearing a suit on budget day, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noticed a coffee stain on a reporter’s shirt. “At least it’s not paint,” the Prime Minister said.

Not your average Wednesday

It was a hump day to remember when emergency services in NSW rescued Gina the domestic camel after she wandered off into the Murray River near Moama. Wading through waist-deep waters, the rescuers were able to bring Gina back to dry land.

Katy Perry

Pop star Katy Perry caused concern among her fans after her right eyelid appeared to ‘glitch’ mid-concert in Las Vegas. The video of the ‘glitch’ went viral, with fans speculating and creating theories behind the incident. The singer responded to the concern, poking fun at the video and saying it was all an act.

Camera shy

After a quick charge towards the camera, this baby elephant aborted his mission. Perhaps deciding the limelight isn’t for him after all.

‘Turn around’

Spinning on command, looks like these pups took Bonnie Tyler’s lyrics a little too literally.

Costume change: Exit stage left

With a swift exit and an even swifter costume change, this cat is ready to take the stage on opening night.

Sea star steps

If you’ve ever wondered how starfish get around, take a closer look. These animals rely on tiny hydraulic “feet” which stick out underneath them.

Over the edge

What a push! These two orangutans definitely had some unfinished business.