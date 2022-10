Live

Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship could be raised from under the sea, the expedition crew who found it has said.

Endurance became stuck in ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica in 1915.

It had been lost until it was located by a mission vessel which was launched in February, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest’s death this year.

The Endurance22 Expedition director of exploration Mensun Bound has revealed he is planning to look more closely at the wreck.

Raising the ship has also been considered, amid concerns it could eventually decay despite being preserved in the ice and cold water for so long.

Sir Ernest and his crew set out to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica but Endurance did not reach land and became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board to eventually abandon ship.

They were stuck in the ice for around 10 months, before escaping in lifeboats, with Shackleton leaving most crewmen behind while he completed a perilous open-boat journey and overland trek to reach a South Georgia whaling station.

Asked at an event in London if the ship will be raised, maritime archaeologist Bound said: “There are a lot of contrasting views about that – we have a range of ideas.

“And we have to remember the Shackleton family, who very likely own the ship, they have fairly strong views of their own.

“Bringing it up – we’ve got to think about conserving it and the process of that, which museum is going to take that, which could take forever and a day.

“But if we leave it there, it’s organic, it’s going to decay some time beyond our lifetime.”

In March, the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said Endurance was found at a depth of 3,008 metres and approximately four miles (6.4 km) south of the position originally recorded by ship’s captain Frank Worsley.

Underwater search vehicles were used to locate, survey and film the wreck.

‘The finest wooden shipwreck’

Bound said Endurance was “by far the finest wooden shipwreck” he had seen.

“She’s the ultimate sealed box mystery, it’s an Aladdin’s cave,” he said.

“It’s like the film Citizen Kane with all the antiques, everything is there in that box.

“The technology’s there, we can have a look through some of the gaps.

“(We’re) anxious in time to conduct a proper marine biological survey because she is this incredible oasis in a vast plain.”

Amongst the potential treasures to be recovered are hundreds of Australian photographer Frank Hurley’s glass negatives which he was forced to leave behind, taking only a relative handful into the lifeboat.

A pair of boots and a flare gun were among the items seen on the ship.

Endurance was found to be leaning on its right with ice coming “up and over” it which “bulldozed” parts of the deck and accommodation area, although Sir Ernest’s cabin is still intact.

The ropes and mast have fallen down but are still attached and perhaps acted like a “parachute” as the ship sank.

-AAP