Hello, dear readers. It’s the weekend once again and we are back with more must-watch videos just for you.

This selection starts with a poignant clip of the King holding back tears as the congregation sings the National Anthem at the end of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service.

In Iran, a brave woman cuts her hair before a crowd in protest against the fate of Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by ‘morality police’.

And finally, don’t miss the enthusiastic footy fans gearing up for Saturday’s AFL grand final; tennis legend Roger Federer’s unique warm-up before his final match, and an unlikely passenger hopping through Melbourne Airport.

Have a clip you would like us to include in next week’s top videos? You know what to do, tag us on your social media channel of choice using the hashtag #TNDVoW.

Enjoy!

God Save the King

Charles III became misty-eyed when the congregation sang the National Anthem at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service in Westminster Abbey.

Taiwan bridge collapse

Dramatic footage as a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck south-east Taiwan earlier this week destroyed Gaoliao Bridge in Hualien County.

The death of Mahsa Amini starts a global movement

Protesters cheer and look on in the main square in Kerman, Iran, as a woman sits atop a utility box and cuts her hair. Protests have erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for failing to wear her hijab properly.

Roger Federer – suited up and ready to go

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer warms up in style ahead of the Laver Cup. Federer’s upcoming doubles match will be the last of his storied career. He will play alongside long-time rival and fellow tennis legend, Rafael Nadal.

Countdown to the grand final

Captains of Geelong and Sydney hold up the premiership cup before fans, ahead of Saturday’s match.

AFL grand final parade

Eager footy fans flocked to the banks of the Yarra for the first grand final parade in three years.

Olympic obstacle course

At the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games an obstacle race will replace horse-riding in the modern pentathlon. Here’s a preview.

Unexpected arrival at airport

A surprise visitor was seen hopping around Melbourne Airport … looks like this kangaroo might have been late for a flight!

Swimming lessons

From a reluctant plunge into freezing waters to a confident swimmer, watch this adorable pup navigate the waters on his own.

A whale of a time

In a display of “social bonding”, 15 pilot whales move gracefully in sync.

Seal rescue

It’s this seal’s lucky day as these men rescue it from the ropes tangled around its neck.

Smooth sailing

With just a little bit of guidance, this flock of geese glide smoothly over a boat.